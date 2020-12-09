Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino announces nominees

Blood Hunters, Cleaners, Come On, Irene and He Who Is Without Sin

NINE out of the 13 films from the Premium Selection Section of the 4th Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) were considered for the selection of nominees for the #PPP4SamaAll Awards Night to be held virtually on December 12.

The PPP Premium Selection features titles that had a limited release in the country or have never been shown in the Philippines, along with a non-competition title, opening film “Ang Lakaran ni Kabunyan: Kabunyan’s Journey to Liwanag” by National Artist for Film Kidlat Tahimik, and three restored titles: “Batch ’81” by Mike de Leon, “Brutal” by Marilou Diaz-Abaya, and “Markova: Comfort Gay” by Gil Portes.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) made known that only Premium Selection films with Philippine premieres at PPP or had limited releases were considered for the PPP4 Awards nominations:

“Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids” by Vincent Soberano

“Cleaners” by Glenn Barit

“Come On, Irene” by Keisuke Yoshida

“He Who Is Without Sin” by Jason Paul Laxamana

“Kintsugi” by Lawrence Fajardo

“Metamorphosis” by J.E. Tiglao

“Sila-Sila” by Giancarlo Abrahan

“The Helper” by Joanna Bowers

“The Highest Peak” by Arbi Barbarona

“Cleaners” by Glenn Barit leads the pack of PPP4 nominees with 10 nominations followed by “Kintsugi” by Lawrence Fajardo and “Metamorphosis” by J.E. Tiglao with nine nominations each. “He Who Is Without Sin” by Jason Paul Laxamana, meanwhile, has eight nominations.

The FDCP will also be giving special recognitions during the #PPP4SamaAll Awards Night which will be held on December 12, Saturday, at 8 p.m. It will be streamed on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the FDCP.

Musical performances at the #PPP4SamaAll Awards Night will be showcased by Raf Bernardino, Acel Bisa, Bayang Barrios and Naliyagan, Joey Ayala, Ice Seguerra, and Ms. Regine Velasquez.

The 4th PPP, which has a 170-film lineup with 90 full-length feature films and 80 short films, will end on December 13. It has drawn more than 8,000 subscribers since it began on October 31.

With the #PPP4SamaAll tagline, the festival aims to be a solidarity event that promotes Philippine Cinema and boosts the Filipino film industry as it is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.