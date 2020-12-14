‘The Boy Foretold By The Stars’ a celebration of love

0 SHARES Share Tweet

METRO Manila Film Festival 2020 entry “The Boy Foretold By The Stars” is not just a story about two boys discovering the thrill of young romance, but a movie that celebrates the reality that love is destined for each and everyone.

This rom-com movie is a collaboration of three production outfits: The Dolly Collection, Brainstormers Lab and Clever Minds, Inc. of which one of the executive producers is actress Jodi Sta. Maria. It stars Adrian Lindayag as Dominic, and Keann Johnson as Luke, who are students in an exclusive school. The movie is written and directed by Dolly Dulu based on a play “Ang Hangal” that Dolly wrote in college.

Dominic and Luke belong to different worlds as they move in separate campus cliques. That situation is about to change, thanks to a fortuneteller who correctly predicts that the two high school seniors would be joining a school retreat. What follows is a bittersweet journey of growing up and finding one’s identity.

Playing the pivotal character of the fortuneteller is Iyah Mina, star of the acclaimed Cinema One Originals film “Mamu: And A Mother Too.” For her moving performance as an aging transgender sex worker who adopts her sister’s transgender daughter, Iyah won Cinema One Originals’ 2018 Best Actress. She is the first transgender actress to receive this distinction in the Philippines. In her acceptance speech, Iyah dedicated her win to the trans community and to promoting equality among genders.

Iyah thus sees her role in “The Boy Foretold By The Stars” as part of raising awareness about the lives of LGBTQs.

Adrian joins Iyah in the advocacy, as he would like viewers to see gays as real people and not simply characters who deliver comic relief. In a previous interview, the former mainstay of German Moreno’s iconic “Walang Tulugan” TV show and stage performer said that his mission as actor is to elevate the honor and dignity of gays.

Writer-director Dolly Dulu underscores that their film is for all lovers, regardless of age, gender or persuasion. “Be a friend and watch naman kayo,” Dolly posted on Facebook. Catch “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” streaming on Upstream PH beginning December 25, 2020. For details and updates, like and follow The Boy Foretold By The Stars on Facebook.