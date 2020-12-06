Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>10 years and counting: Alden Richards keeps shining brighter

10 years and counting: Alden Richards keeps shining brighter

WHEN you hear the name Alden Richards, his bedimpled cheeks, natural charm, and humility which have won the hearts of many fans easily come to mind.

He was once an aspiring artist who made it big without losing his faith and genuine demeanor, making him well-loved on and off camera.

Though his early years in the industry were tough, Alden refuses to lose sight of how he started 10 years ago, pointing out that his struggles served as the driving force behind his success.

“When I was starting, ang dami kong pangarap, ang dami kong gustong mangyari sa buhay ko noon,” the Kapuso homegrown talent recalled. “As I go along the 10 years that I’ve been here, unti-unti siyang natutupad because of the support of the people.”

“My struggles pushed me to work hard para marating ko kung ano man ang narating ko ngayon. That’s what keeps my feet on the ground. Kasi if not for those hardships and struggles, hindi ko mararating kung ano ‘yung narating ko ngayon. So I really owe it to those moments. I don’t regret any of those moments that happened to me in the past.”

Ten years later, the Asia’s Multimedia Star remains on top of his game in fulfilling his dreams. He is now one of the country’s premier actors, a top celebrity endorser, a highly talented host, an award-winning performer, a chart-topping recording artist, a record-breaking box office star, and yes, even a successful businessman.

To celebrate a decade of breakthroughs in his career and to pay tribute to his fans’ unwavering love and support, Alden banners the country’ s first ever virtual reality concert – ‘Alden’s Reality’ – happening this December 8.

A musical treat from the Kapuso star also awaits his fans as he is set to debut his latest single during his highly-anticipated concert.

The song is titled ‘Goin’ Crazy’ and is a collaboration between Alden, GMA Music, and FlipMusic Productions. It was composed by Pow Chavez and was arranged by Rap Sanchez. It was also produced by Pow and Rap, with Kedy Sanchez as Supervising Producer.

“I’ve done a few singles in the past but this is one of my favorites. I’ll be launching the single and performance on the day of the concert. It’s very timely, especially because we’re all in community quarantine right now. Sobrang chill lang and I enjoyed recording it,” explained Alden.

Produced by Synergy: A GMA Collaboration, ‘Alden’s Reality’ is also GMA Network’s treat to loyal Kapuso as the country’s leading broadcast company marks its 70th anniversary. Joining Alden as special guests are brothers Rodjun and Rayver Cruz as well as OPM band December Avenue. The concert is directed by Paolo Valenciano.

Meanwhile, ‘Goin’ Crazy’ will be available for streaming on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and across all other digital platforms worldwide beginning December 9.

