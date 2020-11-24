Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>A2Z Channel 11 now on digital TV boxes

A2Z Channel 11 now on digital TV boxes

People's Journal15

A2Z Channel 11, the Philippines’ TV network whose mission is to inspire and entertain, can now be seen and heard more clearly by televiewers as it is available on digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Pampanga. This development was announced recently by Sherwin N. Tugna, Chairman and President of Zoe Broadcasting Network, which owns and operates A2Z Channel 11.

Mr. Tugna said, “We are pleased to share the news that A2Z is now on digital TV after a successful test broadcast conducted early this month. Viewers with digital TV boxes can now watch our programs in superior picture and audio quality, for their enhanced enjoyment.”

To access A2Z Channel 11 on digital TV, follow these simple steps: 1) Press the Scan button on the remote control of the digital TV box, 2) Choose “Yes” to start auto-scan, 3) Select “OK” after scanning; 4) Find A2Z.

Formerly carrying the brand of a news TV network, A2Z rebranded to A2Z Channel 11 in October 2020. Its core religious programming composed of “Bro. Eddie Classics,” “Jesus The Healer,” and “Jesus is Lord Sunday Worship and Healing Service;” and hit CBN Asia animated series “Flying House” and “Super Book;” has now expanded to include ABS-CBN’s variety shows, teleseryes, game shows and talk shows; Knowledge Channel’s educational programs; and blockbuster Tagalog movies and Tagalized foreign films.

For the latest updates, like and follow the official A2Z Channel 11 Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OfficialA2ZPH/.

Suggested Articles

DJ Chacha and Ted Failon
DJ Chacha and Ted Failon
Showbiz

Ted at DJ Chacha makakalaban ang mga dating kasamahan

Aster Amoyo
LAST Friday, September 11 ay sabay na lumagda ng kontrata sa TV5 ang veteran radio and TV anchor na si
Metro

Motorist arrested for destroying clamp

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau clamping division arrested a 42-year-old motorist Thursday morning when he insisted on moving his
Nation

Reset RFID system to next year — solon

Jester P. Manalastas
A neophyte solon is urging the national government to postpone to next year the implementation of radio frequency identification (RFID)
Nation

COVID ‘can survive for 28 days on surfaces’: study

People's Tonight
BRISBANE, Australia (AFP) — The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on items such as banknotes and phones for up