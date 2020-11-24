A2Z Channel 11 now on digital TV boxes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A2Z Channel 11, the Philippines’ TV network whose mission is to inspire and entertain, can now be seen and heard more clearly by televiewers as it is available on digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Pampanga. This development was announced recently by Sherwin N. Tugna, Chairman and President of Zoe Broadcasting Network, which owns and operates A2Z Channel 11.

Mr. Tugna said, “We are pleased to share the news that A2Z is now on digital TV after a successful test broadcast conducted early this month. Viewers with digital TV boxes can now watch our programs in superior picture and audio quality, for their enhanced enjoyment.”

To access A2Z Channel 11 on digital TV, follow these simple steps: 1) Press the Scan button on the remote control of the digital TV box, 2) Choose “Yes” to start auto-scan, 3) Select “OK” after scanning; 4) Find A2Z.

Formerly carrying the brand of a news TV network, A2Z rebranded to A2Z Channel 11 in October 2020. Its core religious programming composed of “Bro. Eddie Classics,” “Jesus The Healer,” and “Jesus is Lord Sunday Worship and Healing Service;” and hit CBN Asia animated series “Flying House” and “Super Book;” has now expanded to include ABS-CBN’s variety shows, teleseryes, game shows and talk shows; Knowledge Channel’s educational programs; and blockbuster Tagalog movies and Tagalized foreign films.

For the latest updates, like and follow the official A2Z Channel 11 Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OfficialA2ZPH/.