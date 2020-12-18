ABS-CBN Christmas special pre-show on Kumu gathers over 100 stars for a cause

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 100 Kapamilya and Kumunity stars and personalities will unite to bring light and joy for a cause in “KUMUkutitap ang Pasko: Ikaw Ang Liwanag at Ligaya The ABS-CBN Christmas Special Pre-Show” on the FYE Channel on Kumu beginning at 12 nn until 7:30 pm this Sunday (December 20).

The 7-hour pre-show will feature games, performances, interviews, and special appearances from ABS-CBN’s biggest and brightest personalities to usher in the merry celebration of Christmas and give thanks and love to Kapamilyas all over the world.

From 12 nn onwards, catch the performances of “It’s Showtime” bidaman boys led by Jin Macapagal, past TNT contenders and champions Janine Berdin and Elaine Duran, the TNT Boys, Hashtag Zeus Collins, and Sponge Cola. Comedians Nonong Balinan, Jobert Austria and Alex Calleja will also bring laughter, among others.

In between these performances, Kumu’s FYE Channel celebrity streamers from Jeepney TV, ABS-CBN Books, and MYX like Kim Atienza, Tito Robert, Jhai Ho, and Ces Drilon as well as ABS-CBN News broadcast journalists MJ Felipe, Ahwel Paz, Tina Marasigan, and Gretchen Fullido will also give their messages and inspire viewers to donate in Sagip Kapamilya’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-Ahon” fundraising campaign for the recent typhoon victims.

Robi Domingo will also host a special “Game KNB?” segment with Star Hunt artists Abi Kassem, Diana Mackey, Argel Saycon, Reign Parani, Gian Wang, and Missy Quiño.

Starting at 5pm, get ready to feast on everything “Pinoy Big Brother” headed by “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect” hosts Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez, Melai Cantiveros, Enchong Dee and Kim Chiu.

Former PBB housemates Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, James Reid, John Prats, Ejay Falcon, Beauty Gonzales, Loisa Andalio, Maris Racal, Ylona Garcia, Team LAYF and many others will also grace the show, along with “Star Hunt Academy” artists.

By 7 pm, Kumunizens also get backstage access to the live coverage of the Christmas Special—which can be watched at 7:30 pm on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z channel 11, TFC, iWantTFC, and KTX.

During the livestream, viewers can conveniently donate to “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon” by giving Virtual Gifts and clicking on the carousel.

Witness a grand Christmas celebration for a cause by tuning in to “Ikaw Ang Liwanag at Ligaya: The ABS-CBN Christmas Special Pre-Show” on Kumu in “KUMUkutitap ang Pasko,” starting at 12 nn Sunday (December 20). Follow the FYE Channel (@fyechannel) to be a part of this one-of-a-kind experience.