ABS-CBN DocuCentral revisits this year’s biggest stories

BEFORE Filipinos bid goodbye to a very challenging and eventful year, they will get the chance to revisit the major stories that captured the nation’s attention in ABS-CBN DocuCentral’s “Sa Likod ng Balita 2020: The ABS-CBN Year-End Special”.

The documentary features firsthand accounts of ABS-CBN News journalists who broke and covered the news about the events that changed the lives of Filipinos, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taal Volcano eruption and the string of deadly typhoons, as well as the ABS-CBN shutdown.

It will premiere on December 27 on the ABS-CBN News website and Facebook account at 9 pm and will air on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live at 10 pm.

Reporters Bianca Dava, Chiara Zambrano, Jacque Manabat, Jeff Canoy, Jekki Pascual, Jorge Carino, Pia Gutierrez, Raphael Bosano, and Sherrie Ann Torres, and Zen Hernandez will tell how the pandemic reached the country, its impact on Filipinos, and the public and government’s response to it.

“Sa Likod ng Balita 2020” will also delve into the natural disasters that hit the country starting with the eruption of Taal Volcano and the Masbate earthquake, until the string of typhoons that flooded entire cities and provinces in the nation.

ABS-CBN journalists Adrian Ayalin, Cherry Cornell, Dennis Datu, Doland Castro, Jose Carretero, Kori Quintos, Ranulfo Docdocan, and Weng Paraan will look back on their experiences delivering news from the affected areas, as well as the efforts of the network to bring relief to survivors.

Issues in politics and justice also made the headlines such as the anti-terror bill, the Jolo explosions, and pardon of convicted U.S. Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton. Doris Bigornia, Mike Navallo, RG Cruz, TJ Manotoc, and Zandro Ochona will join the conversation as they remember the details surrounding these news events.

Finally, ABS-CBN journalists, led by its chief Ging Reyes, talk about the issue that had the most direct impact on them – the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast operations due to the nonrenewal of its legislative franchise.

Follow the events that led to the retrenchment of employees from the quo warranto case filed against the network to the senate and congressional hearings, and rallies done in support of ABS-CBN that were covered by photojournalists like Jun Sepe. Amid the challenges in 2020, find out why the ABS-CBN News team still looks forward to 2021 with joy and optimism.

Watch ABS-CBN DocuCentral’s “Sa Likod ng Balita 2020: The ABS-CBN Year-End Special”on December 27 (Sunday), 9 pm on news.abs-cbn.com and https://web.facebook.com/abscbnNEWS and 10 pm on Sunday’s Best on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live. Watch it on iWantTFC and TeleRadyo (10 pm) on December 28 and on ANC, 10 pm on December 30. For updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.