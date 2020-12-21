ABS-CBN hailed best TV station in 18th Gawad Tanglaw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABS-CBN garnered over 40 distinctions, including Best TV Station, at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw for the news and entertainment it has provided Filipinos in the previous year.

ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak was also awarded with the Gawad Natatanging Filipino sa Pamamahalang Broadcast Media (Telebisyon at Radyo), while Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee were recipients of the Gawad Tanglaw para sa Sining ng Sangkatauhan and Gawad Natatanging Kabataang Filipino para sa Sining at Kultura, respectively.

ABS-CBN Integrated News was a big winner with flagship newscast “TV Patrol” (including “TV Patrol Weekend”) winning Best News Program while “Heroes in the Hot Zone” and ANC’s “Beyond Politics” took home Best TV Documentary and Best Public Affairs Show, respectively.

ANC’s Christian Esguerra was also named Best News Presenter for “Matters of Fact,” while veteran journalists Doris Bigornia, Alvin Elchico, and Jorge Cariño were each given the Jury Award for Excellence in Philippine Media Reportage. Christian also received the Jury Award for Excellence in Broadcasting for Television, alongside former “Market Edge” and “The Boss” anchor Cathy Yang, and “Headstart” anchor Karen Davila.

Meanwhile, Gawad Tanglaw recognized both “Sports U” and “Game Time” as Best Sports Program with hosts Dyan Castillejo and Migs Bustos also sharing the Best Sports Program Host trophy. Martin Nievera also won Best Talk Show host for his ANC program “LSS: The Martin Nievera Show” alongside Boy Abunda for “Tonight With Boy Abunda.”

For radio, DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 was hailed as the Best AM Station while “Pasada sa TeleRadyo” anchor Peter Musngi and erstwhile “Failon Ngayon” anchor Ted Failon were recipients of the Gawad Dr. Debbie F. Dianco Para Sa Sining ng Komunikasyon.

In entertainment, “ASAP Natin ‘To” got the nod as Best Variety Show, “MMK” won Best Drama Anthology, and “Pamilya Ko” notched this year’s Best Drama Series award. Irma Adlawan’s moving performance in the “Passport” episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” also won her Best Actress in a Single Performance. Former “The General’s Daughter” co-stars Maricel Soriano, Janice De Belen, Eula Valdez, and Angel Locsin were co-winners in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category, while Arjo Atayde won Best Actor in a Drama Series for the role he played in the same program.

For lifestyle, Metro Channel’s “Pia’s Postcards” won as Best Travel Show, with former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach securing the Best Travel Show Host distinction. Similarly, ANC’s “Cityscape” was named Best Lifestyle Show while its host Marie Lozano got Best Lifestyle Show host. Metro Channel’s “Casa Daza” was recognized too, with a Jury Award for Excellence in Culinary Arts in Philippine Television.

Gawad Tanglaw also presented the Jury Award for Arts and Sciences in Philippine Television (Posthumous) to the late Gina Lopez for her role in the creation of classic ETV shows “Hiraya Manawari,” “Sine’skwela,” and “MathTinik,” the travel and environmental show “G Diaries,” and Knowledge Channel. Documentary series “Dayaw,” which is hosted and conceptualized by Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, was also honored with the Jury Award for Culture and Arts in Philippine Television.

In the field of cinema, the winning streak of Star Cinema’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye” was extended anew as Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards both won a Jury Award for Film Acting, while their co-star Joross Gamboa accepted the Best Supporting Actor award. Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino was also given a Jury Award for Film Acting for his role in Black Sheep’s “Isa Pa With Feelings.”

The Gawad Tanglaw, or Gawad Tagapuring mga Akademisyan ng Aninong Gumagalaw, is comprised of film critics, scholars, historians, and members of the academe. It aims to recognize the exemplary works in film and television. Its virtual awarding ceremony will be streamed on the Gawad Tanglaw Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Gawad-Tanglaw) on December 20, 5 pm.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit abs-cbn.com/newsroom.