ABS-CBN honors FPJ in death anniversary with TV and online specials

ABS-CBN’s commemoration of the death anniversary of Fernando Poe, Jr., beloved cultural icon and King of Philippine Movies, brings an array of television and online specials that tell inspiring stories of heroism this month of December.

“We feel this is a time when the country needs most an inspiration. FPJ’s movies show that we can triumph over adversities when we persevere and Filipinos can take inspiration from that,” said Macie Imperial, ABS-CBN head of Integrated Acquisition and International Sales & Distribution.

A2Z Channel viewers will have the chance to catch a mix of is action-packed and comedy movies such as “Walang Matigas na Tinapay sa Mainit na Kape” (Dec. 13) “Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko,” (Dec. 20) and “May Isang Tsuper” (Dec. 27).

Cinemo brings full-on action and biographical movies such as “Epimaco Velasco” (Dec. 14) “Totoy Bato” (Dec. 15) “Kalibre .45” (Dec. 16) “Nagbabagang Asero,” (Dec. 17) and “Sigaw ng Katarungan” (Dec. 18) while CinemaOne features “King,” (Dec. 13) “Sambahin ang Ngalan Mo,” and (Dec. 20) “Ayos na…Ang Kasunod” (Dec. 27)

Streaming on iWantTFC from December 14 to 20 are the remastered versions of his acclaimed and celebrated movies including “Agila ng Manilla,” “Ang Alamat ng Lawin,” “Ang Padrino,” “Dito sa Pitong Gatang,” “Isang Bala Ka Lang Part 2,” “Pakners,” “Umpisahan mo at Tatapusin ko,” and “Ayos na…ang Kasunod.”

Meanwhile, the all-time FPJ classic favorite “Batang Quiapo” streams to viewers on Jeepney TV’s Facebook Page on December 14 at 7PM.