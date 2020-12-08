ABS-CBN offers free marathon viewing of blockbuster movies, teleseryes via Youtube Super Stream

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FILIPINOS can continue their holiday tradition of watching blockbuster movies in the safety of their own homes as ABS-CBN makes available 24 flicks and full episodes of its classic teleseryes on YouTube Super Stream this month.

From December 7 to 27, ABS-CBN’s various YouTube channels will stream uniquely Filipino stories that highlight family, love, and togetherness as the heart of a truly Pinoy Christmas.

The whole family can kick back with a great movie and choose from Star Cinema’s lineup from December 7 to 13, which includes “Four Sisters and A Wedding,” “Anak,” “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa,” “Girl Boy Bakla Tomboy,” “Ang Tanging Ina,” “Kasal, Kasali, Kasalo,” “Sakal, Sakali, Saklolo,” “”Forevermore,” “Dubai,” “Etiquette for Mistresses,” “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana,” ““Loving in Tandem,” and “Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay.”

Cinema One Originals movies are also a perfect addition to viewers’ marathon watchlists, with “Changing Partners,” “Mamu: And A Mother Too,” “Manang Biring,” “Sa Ilalim ng Tulay,” “Da Dog Show,” and “Lorna” streaming on Cinema One’s YouTube channel.

Viewers can also reunite with their favorite classic Kapamilya teleseryes as ABS-CBN Entertainment’s channel streams full episodes of “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas,” “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay,” “Iisa Pa Lamang” from December 14 to 20,” as well as “Sana Maulit Muli” from December 21 to 27.

Meanwhile, Jeepney TV’s channel will take viewers on a trip down memory lane with episodes of “Palibhasa Lalake,” “Home Along da Riles,” “Agimat Series,” and “The Maricel Drama Series.”

Watch these all-time favorite Kapamilya blockbuster movies and hit TV series for a limited time on the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Entertainment, Star Cinema, Cinema One, iWantTFC, and Jeepney TV.

Viewers can also binge-watch more free concerts, music videos, full online shows, snackable content, classics, and much much more on the YouTube channels of Star Music, Black Sheep, Rise Artists Studio, Star Hunt, Showtime Online, The Gold Squad, Metro.Style, ABS-CBN Sports, and Star Magic.