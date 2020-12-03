Aegis, Ogie headline musical offerings on KTX.PH this month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KTX.PH partners with Resorts World Manila to treat Filipinos this month to two of most memorable OPM concerts in recent years, “Aegis na Aegis: A Story of Us” and “Ogie and the Hurados.”

In the 2017 “Aegis na Aegis: A Story of Us” concert, the iconic band looked back on the joys and successes of their two-decade career in the music industry.

Produced by Full House Theater Company and Ultimate Shows, Inc. and under the direction of Lambert De Jesus, the sold-out concert featured The Draybers frontman and “The Voice of the Philippines” season 1 winner, Mitoy Yonting.

Watch “Aegis na Aegis: A Story of Us” starting this December 4 (Friday) to December 6 (Sunday) for P750.

Meanwhile, KTXers can also relive the sold-out concert “Ogie and the Hurados,” held last 2019. Catch the spectacular performances by Ogie ans the hurados of “It’s Showtime’s ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan,’ including the Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla, Randy Santiago, K Brosas, Karylle, Jed Madela, and Rey Valera.

Watch it online starting December 11 (Friday) up to December 13 (Sunday) for P750.

These theatrical productions follow previous successful KTX.PH offerings – Jed Madela’s “New Normal,” JaMill’s “Tayo Hanggang Dulo,” K Brosas’ “20k20,” “Hello Stranger: Finale Fancon,” “Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience,” “The House Arrest Of Us,” “U-Turn” and other special exclusive events.

Watch out for more exciting experiences on KTX.PH.