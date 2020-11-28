Alden ready for a new project with Maine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALDEN Richards is so excited with two events happening on December 8. First, his new single “Goin’ Crazy” will be officially launched (but you can pre-order it on iTunes starting December 1).

Then, it’s also your special date with him for his 10th anniversary concert, “Alden’s Reality”, someting unique as it combines cutting-edge technology with first rate performances in a show where fans can interact online with their idol.

“It’s been a really long journey,” says Alden. “Nagulat ako I reached 10 years in the industry without noticing it, kasi I don’t really count my days of stay here as I just love my job so much. My heart feels full whenever I make people happy with the things that I do in the industry—acting man or singing, dancing, hosting. Mahirap gawin itong state-of-the-art concert ko, sobrang nakakapagod, but I welcome the challenge to fully entertain the audience.”

Alden will take concertgoers to a journey from heartfelt songs to adrenaline-filled dance numbers. A surprise treat also awaits his fans. Shot on 360-degrees, concertgoers not only have access to front-row view, but they are also in for an immersive experience from the comforts of their home.

“Ayoko lang masayang ‘yung chance for me to celebrate my 10 years in showbiz because of what’s happening right now because of the pandemic. Kasi celebrating my 10th year happens only once in a lifetime, so I’m just really happy that I have good people behind me to make sure this concert will truly be unforgettable for all those who’ll watch it.”

You can buy your tickets for the concert by logging on to www.gmanetwork.com/synergy. Philippine buyers are also given a special VIP package option at P1,200 which includes one (1) general admission ticket plus one (1) exclusive VR device to Alden’s Reality show.

This special VR device takes the concertgoer to another level of enjoying the show which is set to begin streaming online at 9 pm on December 8 (Philippine time). ‘Alden’s Reality’ (AR) is directed by Paolo Valenciano, produced by Synergy: A GMA Collaboration. It’s also GMA Network’s treat to loyal Kapuso viewers as the country’s leading broadcast company marks its 70th anniversary.

Alden also wants to remind Kapuso viewers that they’ll usher in the Christmas season in “All Out Sundays” this weekend with Paskong Pinoy. Alden leads the GMA Yuletide Barkada of Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Gabbi Garcia, Christian Bautista, Mark Bautista, Rita Daniela, Ken Chan, Miguel Tanfelix, Migo Adecer, Jeremiah Tiangco, Kim De Leon, Lexi Gonzales, Shayne Sava and Glaiza De Castro in an early Noche Buena treat, as they perform your all-time favorite OPM Christmas hits! Alden will also lead an acoustic jamming session with the ladies of AOS; Julie Anne, Gabbi and Glaiza.

At his zoom presscon, Alden is asked if he’s still willing to be paired with former ka-love team Maine Mendoza in a new project.

“Why not? Both Maine and I are looking forward to that, para mapagbigyan yung Aldub fans namin na humihiling na magtambal kami uli in a movie or a TV series. I just hope they’ll give us a more mature project para maiba naman sa nagawa na namin before.”

Stay glued on TV5 and win prizes

TV5 has boosted its entertainment programming with a formidable lineup of star-studded amazing shows. As a way of spreading more cheer and expressing their gratitude, it is now giving viewers a chance to win big by simply tuning in and enjoying their programs in their “TUTOK SAYA WATCH N’ WIN PROMO” that offers audiences a simple way to take home big cash prizes.

Weekly winners can get P10,000, while grand draw winners will get a chance to take home P50,000.

The mechanics are easy: Viewers must simply spot “Tutok Saya” stickers that will randomly pop up within the TV5 programs airing from 6:00AM – 11:00PM.

Once spotted, just indicate the specific sticker you spotted, what day and within which show you saw it in, via TV5’s official Facebook page (via Messenger). Interested participants must send “TUTOKSAYA” via direct message on TV5’s Official Facebook page. Further instructions will be given where they’ll be asked to fill in a one-time registration form. Once completed, they can submit the correct sticker spotted, the program it appeared in and show’s telecast date for it to be considered as a valid entry.

Each week, five (5) winners who answered correctly will be randomly selected for the chance to win P10,000 each. All correct entries for the entire duration of the promo will be eligible for the grand draw where five (5) lucky winners will get P50,000 each.

Participants must be 18 years old and above and reside in the Philippines. Weekly cut-off for submission of entries is from 6:00 AM Monday to 11:59 PM Sunday. Weekly winners will be announced on TV5’s social media accounts and on television every Monday, 9:30 PM.

Tutok Saya Watch N’ Win Promo is a simple and effortless way to win big, while enjoying your favorite TV5 shows at the comfort of your own home. Get a chance to win as much as P 50,000! This promo runs from November 16, 2020 – February 07, 2021. For more information on how to join, visit TV5’s Facebook Page.

Fantastic Sunday on GMA

THIS will be a fantastic Sunday all-day treat for Kapuso viewers. Kate Valdez, Mikee Quintos and Jo Berry are featured in the episode “Witch is Which” in the toprated fantasy show, “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko”. Mikee is Jasmine, an adopted child who starts having recurring drams about witches and it turns out she’s really the daughter of a powerful witch. Jo Berry plays a little white witch who turns into Kate Valdez to protect Mikee from being an evil black witch. This airs at 7PM after “24 Oras Weekend”.

For your movie marathon, start it with Kapuso Movie Festival’s “Mousehunt”, a hilarious comedy starring Nathan Lane and Lee Evans who inherit a huge mansion but they are prevented by its current occupant from getting it, a crafty mouse. This is shown at 10 AM before “All Out Sundays”.

In GMA Blockbusters, don’t miss the TV premiere of the horror drama, ‘Sunod’, with Carmina Villarroel playing a single mom with a sick child. She works for call center in a building that turns out to be haunted by some evil spirits who want to get her daughter. This is after ‘Dear Uge’.

And after “The Boobay & Tekla Show” at late night SNBO, don’t miss Telesine Presents ‘Iguhit Mo sa Alaala’ with Donna Cruz as a young woman who is made to stay with her grandma (Charito Solis). Lola and her apo are always in conflict and Donna is irritated by her Lola always reminiscing about the past and her late husband, but something will happen that will give her a better understanding of her lola and also her own self. Don’t miss all these entertaining movies on GMA this Sunday.