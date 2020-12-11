Alden talks about being serious with lovelife

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALDEN Richards has reason to rejoice as his 10th anniversary concert, “Alden’s Reality”, is a huge success. It went trending on social media and the comments of those who’ve seen it are all positive and favorable. You can see Alden’s efforts to make it really good and memorable for his fans.

He launched his new song, “Goin’ Crazy”, and it’s now number one on iTunes. You can download it from other digital platforms. The tone of the concert is very intimate and there’s a Q&A portion where some lucky fans are able to ask him some questions. He confesses he has only a very few close friends in showbiz, most of whom now consult him when they have problems.

He imparted the learnings he gained in his 10 years in showbiz. “Throughout the decade, ang dami talaga nangyari sa’kin, mga downfall, mga success, but really it all boils down to experience,” he shares. “If I’d redo anything I’ve been through for the past ten years, wala akong babaguhin kasi if it weren’t for that, I wouldn’t be the person that I am now, and if it weren’t for those achievements and failures that I’ve had, walang lessons.”

He shared something all artistas should know. It’s common knowledge Alden is well liked in showbiz, even by the press, because he’s well bred, well behaved, unlike some actors who act like “akala mo kung sino.”

“Be a good person,” he says. “Treat everyone with respect because ’yung people sa paligid mo will bring you success. Marami akong taong kasama up to this point. They are the reasons why I’m staying here. Isa sa lessons na natutuhan ko sa journey na ito is always treasure the people who have been with you from the start. Never forget about them. That’s always part of being grateful with everything you have.”

Of course, he’s asked about his love life and he says he treats love seriously and he’s just waiting for the right time when he will fall in love with the right woman. “Hindi ako ‘yung tipong makikipaglaro lang sa pag-ibig. Sa akin, love is a serious matter, and I will give my commitment to her,” he declares.

Only time will tell as to when that will happen and who that fortunate girl would be. Alden also paid tribute to his movie with Kathryn Bernardo, “Hello, Love, Goodbye”, which is the biggest blockbuster in the history of local cinema. He sang the theme song from the movie with his favorite band December Avenue. Alden’s fans also enjoyed the performance of his special guests, brothers Rayver and Rodjun Cruz.

One part of the concert showed the leading ladies he has worked in his ten years in showbiz and one of them, of course, is Maine Mendoza, and this is enough to send diehard AlDub fans to ecstacy and conclude na “talagang sila pa ring dalawa.” This even if Maine is now very vocal in declaring her love for Arjo Atayde. If it’s any consolation, Alden and Maine are paired anew in a new TV commercial and this will surely please their loyal fans.

Meantime, don’t miss Alden and his barkada as they bring Paskong Pinoy in ‘All-Out Sundays” this weekend. The AyOS barkada will show our favorite Simbang Gabi scenes singing fave Christmas tunes, including Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Gabbi Garcia, Christian Bautista, Mark Bautista, Paolo Contis, Rita Daniela, Ken Chan, Miguel Tanfelix, Glaiza de Castro, Migo Adecer, Kyline Alcantara, Thea Astley, Kim de Leon, Derrick Monasterio, DJ Loonyo and Mannex.

It’s the girls’ turn for a dance showdown! Mannex, Kate Valdez and Lexi Gonzales will face DJ Loonyo, Ysabel Ortega and Shayne Sava in the Tiktok Battle Christmas Edition. The Clash family will also join the party with Clash masters Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, journey hosts Rita Daniela and Ken Chan, judges Christian Bautista, Aiai delas Alas and Pops Fernandez, Season 1 champion Golden Cañedo, Season 2 champion Jeremiah Tiangco, plus Clash Season 1 and 2 graduates Garrett Bolden, XOXO, Thea Astley, Anthony Rosaldo, Jennifer Maravilla, Psalms David, Nef Medina and Kyryll Ugdiman, performing the Christmas classic, “Give Love on Christmas Day.”

And as the Clash Season 3 prepares for their Grand Christmas celebration and finale week, the Season 3 Top 6 – Yuri, Jennie, Jessica, Larnie, Renz and Shemee will give a taste of their singing prowess, one fiery performance after another.

Season 2 champion Jeremiah Tiangco and Runner-up Thea Astley have a special treat for everyone. They will share their new version of the theme song of Magpakailanman. And as we near the end of 2020, Mavy, Abdul, Allen and the Primadonnas barkada – Althea, Will, Elijah and Julius Miguel will groove to the best dance hits of 2020. Descendants of the Sun stars Jennylyn Mercado and Dingdong Dantes will also join the AOS party with their own rendition of “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”

And how do we end a true Pinoy Christmas get-together? With a medley of our most beloved OPM holiday songs with the one and only Jose Mari Chan, along with Aicelle Santos and Thea Astley. Tune in to“All-Out Sundays” at 12:00 nn on December 13, 2020 on GMA.

Javi hell-bent to make a name in showbiz

JAVI Benitez is the son of Cong. Albee Benitez who’s now a Star Magic Artist. He was at the presscon of “Magikland” which his dad produced so we got to interview him. Since his dad is now producing shows for TV5, isn’t he asked to do a show for his dad’s Brightlight Productions that is a regular content provider for TV5 and Cignal Entertainment.

“Right now, hindi naman ako puwede as I’m still doing a show for ABS-CBN,” he says. “I’m a mainstay in ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ and I play the brother of Zanjoe Marudo in the story. But I have shot a movie for my dad, ‘Kid Alpha One’, which is now on post-production, ine-edit pa. And we’re not in a hurry to show it kasi may pandemic pa. Netflix daw is interested but we want to show it first on the big screen of actual theaters.”

Javi says he’s a fan of martial arts movies as a child but he never really thought of joining showbiz. “But when I later told my parents I’d like to try it, they asked me to finish college first.”

He finished high school in Xavier then went to Santa Clara University, a Jesuit school in California where he majored in political and computer science, graduating in 2017. An avid sports enthusiast, he was into go kart racing and a member of their football varsity team. He hosted “Game Changer” on ANC before giving showbiz a try.

He took up acting workshops with Star Magic and was launched as one of their new stars last year. In his movie, “Kid Alpha One”, he is directed by top action director Richard Somes and he plays a young soldier who is an expert in combat and martial arts. He figures in an accident and a shrapnel is embedded in his head so his enemies use this to exploit him for their own evil purposes.

His leading lady in the movie is Sue Ramirez and they now admit they are really on. “Yes, while making the movie, that’s where it started, doon kami na-develop. Ayoko sana noong una kasi she just came from a relationship and ayoko rin ng showbiz. But after two months of being together, I realized I really like her kasi she’s, very honest, totoong tao siya, and I said, see how we go. It also helped na pareho kaming Star Magic at Ilonggo. My family is from Victorias in Negros and her mom naman is from Sipalay, so nagkasundo kami talaga. Now, we are both excited na ipakita sa tao ang movie namin. We’re both proud of our work in ‘Kid Alpha One’.”

He says his dream is for them to do an action movie like “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. “Yung pagsasamahin mo ang action and romance. I believe innovative action-romance movies will click both locally and internationally.”

His parents are very supportive of his dream to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. “They always remind me to be humble and to respect everyone, not only your co-actors but even the crew and staff. My mom also tells me to stay away from toxic people who can be a bad influence. I really want to succeed in this, so I’m just focused on doing good and to keep on continually improving my craft.”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal