Alice in a very private affair

ALICE Dixson is happy to be back before the camera playing Dennis Trillo’s first wife in GMA-7’s new drama series, “Legal Wives”. She was last seen on TV in the GMA soaps “Madrasta” and “Beautiful Justice”. On the big screen, her last projects were the Chito Rono horror flick, “Ghost Bride”, and the drama “Nuuk” with Aga Muhlach.

While waiting for her next acting assignment, she got busy doing stories for her own Youtube vlog. Recently, her viewers were treated to a virtual tour of her home in Boracay, where she now stays with her partner who’s an executive in a big resort hotel in the island. They’ve been together for seven years now but she won’t even reveal his name as he’s a very low profile, private person. All she’ll mention is his initials: GS.

She divides her time between Manila and Boracay. In the island, she’s used to driving a motorbike to bring her around, just like the other locals. The house is big and offers a breathtaking view of the sea from her balcony. Across on the other side, you can see Caticlan in Aklan where the airport is located. Alice says she can hear the sound of waves crashing on the shore at night.

Her partner is very liberal and allows her to continue working, even now that she’s on lock in taping for “Legal Wives”. “He knows I love acting so he allows me to work kahit magkakalayo kami ng 3 weeks as I have to stay in our location during the duration of the taping for safety purposes,” she says.

She loves her role as Dennis Trillo’s Muslim first wife in “Legal Wives”. “My name is Almirah Macadato,” she says. “I’ve lived for a while in Dubai and Qatar so, more or less, may alam na ako about Muslim lifestyle. But for ‘Legal Wives’, we really had to learn more about their culture, so we can play our characters more convincingly. I welcome it and I find Muslim culture really quite fascinating. And the script of ‘Legal Wives’ is very good. Maganda ang pagkakasulat kasi, after all the conflicts between the three wives of Dennis, it reveals that no matter what your religion is, it still all boils down to your family and the values that you have. First time ko to work with Dennis, and also Andrea Torres and Bianca Umali and I really welcome the idea of working with younger actors in the industry. Feeling ko, bagets din ako.”

Publication Source : People's Journal