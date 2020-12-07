Andrea shows no trace of heartache

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANDREA Torres has really moved on and she has started doing her scenes for the lock in taping for GMA-7’s new cultural drama series, “Legal Wives”. We saw some footage of her rehearsing her scenes with Dennis Trillo and she looks so fresh and lovely, without any trace of having a heartbreak after her break up with Derek Ramsay.

Everyone on the set is happy to see her looking okay, projecting an aura that says that life goes on for her, despite the recent heartache she experienced. Andrea says she is just glad to be back to work in a new drama series and she’s very much satisfied with her role in “Legal Wives”.

“I will play Diane,” she says. “Ako ‘yung magiging kasintahan ni Dennis, who plays Ishmael, and later on, magiging asawa rin niya. Ang first wife niya is Alice Dixson and third wife naman si Bianca Umali. So bale ako ‘yung second wife niya. Ang kaibhan ko from the other two wives is that Kristiyano ako at sina Alice as Amirah and Bianca as Farrah naman are both Maranaw Muslims, just like Dennis in the story. Iba-iba ang dahilan kung bakit napakasalan niya kaming tatlo at ‘yun ang matutuklasan nyo when you watch the show. It’s nice to be part of show like this that will aim to share the culture of our Muslim brothers and sisters with the viewing public.”

Supporting them in “Legal Wives” are senior stars Cherie Gil, Al Tantay, Irma Adlawan and Juan Rodrigo, plus Maricar de Mesa, Bernard Palanca, Kevin Santos and Starstruck discoveries Shayne Sava and Abdul Rahman in their first major teleserye, as directed by Zig Dulay.

