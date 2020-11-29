Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>April Boy dies at 59

April Boy dies at 59

April Boy Regino
April Boy Regino
 “‘DI ko kayang tanggapin…”

The song resonates as the fans of April Boy Regino mourn his passing away today, November 29, at age 51. He was born April 9, 1961.

It was first known through his brother Vingo’s Facebook post this morning which says “Nakakalungkot naman ang araw na ito..wala na ang kuya april boy ko… (This day is so sad.. my brother April Boy is gone).”

April Boy’s wife Madel also confirmed this, likewise his son JP, who posted in his Facebook account images of a lighted candle and a cap, his trademark while performing. He also gave away caps to the audience while performing.
Popularly known as the “Jukebox King” after Victor Wood and with a voice compared to another hitmaker Eddie Peregrina, April Boy started to acquire popularity in 1993 leading April Boys group with brothers Vingo and Jimmy. They had a falling out afterwards and April Boy went solo. At the height of his popularity, he migrated to the United States with wife, Madel and tried a life there. But after a while, he missed the Philippine showbusiness and returned to the local scene. Although not as hot as before, he continued to share his gift of music.

In 2014,  quit show business due to diabetes and prostate cancer.

In 2015, he was then diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy which caused him to slowly go blind.

April Boy’s hits include “Paano Ang Puso Ko” and “Di Ko Kayang Tanggapin”.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
