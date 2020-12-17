Barbie in Magpakailanman’s special Christmas presentation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the long-running drama anthology, Magpakailanman, hosted by Mel Tiangco on GMA7, watch a touching and true life story of a husband and a father who showed that his love for his family is beyond life.

Bing (Roibert Sena) and his wife Joji (Isay Alvarez) has a daughter, Aly (played by Barbie Forteza), and they enjoy a good life.

But tragedy strikes when Bing is diagnosed with a heart disease and diabetes. They lose all their money because Bing’s medications and operations are expensive. But never did they lose hope that Bing will eventually be healed or he will live longer.

But the doctors tell Aly and Joji to take Bing home. Aly and Joji take good care of Bing at their home. Not long after, he eventually died.

Days after, Aly gets the surprise of her life when she received an email from Bing stating his last wish. How is it possible when his father is already dead? Can she able to fulfill her dad’s last wish?

This Saturday, December 19, watch Magpakailanman’s special Christmas presentation entitled “My Everlasting Love: The Joji and Alyssa Mendoza Story’. The episode is researched by Angel Lauño, and written by Karen P. Lustica under the direction of Jorron Monroy.