Bea keeps a secret boyfriend

BEA Alonzo has been so much in the news lately. She has decided not to continue taping the soap, “Kahit Minsan Lang”, that she has started doing with Richard Gutierrez for ABS-CBN last year in Gen. Santos City due to the pandemic restrictions.

She then left Star Magic where she’s been under contract for 19 years and is now managed by Shirley Kuan. She’s also reported to have met with perennial ka-love team John Lloyd Cruz for a possible future project.

And after Gerald Anderson, she’s rumored to have found a new romance in Dominic Roque as their pictures while they’re together have been posted online several times. But they have yet to admit their relationship officially and Dominic remains to be “the boyfriend sa dilim.”

Now, Bea is officially announced as the new endorser of BeautéDERM Corporation as its president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan marks her natal day. Welcoming Bea Alonzo to its growing family as the official endorser of its newest product Etre Clair Refreshing Mouth Spray is another memorable milestone for Beautederm.

It’s always been one of Rhea’s ultimate dreams, since she started the company 11 years ago, to get Bea as part of the illustrious roster of Beautéderm brand ambassadors. The young CEO is ecstatic beyond imagination now that her dream to have one of the most accomplished young actresses in the industry has become a reality.

“I’ve always admired Bea and her body of work,” says Rhea. “Kaya pangarap ko talagang makuha siyang endorser of Beautéderm. I worked really hard and it took me 11 years to make my dream come true, but Bea is truly worth the long wait. It’s such a joy to deal with Bea and her manager, Ms. Shirley Kuan. Bea is so professional and so humble – everything that I imagined her to be. This is truly a wonderful birthday gift to me.”

Bea is equally elated to be part of Beautéderm. “It feels great! I’ve always been curious about the brand. I like how it progressed and how its family grew so fast. Many of my friends are part of the Beautéderm family and I’m happy that I can finally endorse this brand along with them.”

Bea further reveals that she is inspired after finally meeting Rhea for the very time, “I was glad to finally meet her in our shoot. I like being around strong and empowered women. I so am excited for our future campaigns.”

For Bea, Beautéderm has developed Etre Clair – a brand new product that is a hygienic essential, especially nowadays in the midst of the pandemic. Etre Clair, an antibacterial mouth spray, made with 100% organic and potent antibacterial ingredients that help ease throat discomfort caused by harmful microorganisms.

“I now use Etre Clair all the time and I suggest for everyone to use it as often to protect ourselves, specially in these difficult times. Plus it’s very safe and will leave your mouth feeling fresh with its mint flavor,” Bea adds.

For more information about Etre Clair and exciting updates on Bea Alonzo and Beautéderm, follow @beautédermcorporation on Instagram, like Beautéderm on Facebook, and subscribe to Beautéderm TV on YouTube.

Publication Source : People's Journal