Bea no longer with Star Magic

ABS-CBN, through its Corporate Communications department, has sent a statement regarding actress Bea Alonzo, who has recently flew off ABS-CBN talent management arm, Star Magic.

Here it is in full:

“After a series of consultations, Bea Alonzo has decided to pursue her professional goals under a new talent management. Bea has subsequently advised ABS-CBN that she has appointed Ms. Shirley Kuan to represent her as manager. We respect her decision.

“ABS-CBN has full confidence that Ms. Kuan, an industry veteran, will manage Bea with the same attention and care that Star Magic has devoted to Bea’s professional career. Star Magic is coordinating with Bea and her new management to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

“Even if Bea is no longer with Star Magic, she will always remain a Kapamilya.”