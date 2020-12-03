Cha Cha keeps Christmas alive with single ‘Pasko Pa Rin’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER “Goin’ Bulilit” star Cha-Cha Cañete officially joins the music label Star Pop with her Christmas single “Pasko Pa Rin,” which captured the hearts of listeners due to its timely message and catchy tune.

Written and composed by multi-awarded composer Jungee Marcelo, the bouncy holiday track highlights the essence of continuing to celebrate Christmas despite what has been a tough and trying year for everyone.

Netizens clearly resonated with the single, as they lauded its relevance as well as Cha-Cha’s impressive singing talent and enduring charm.

“Ang galing ng song at music vid. Feels like Sarah G and Janella Salvador in one. Way to go #ChachaCañete! No matter what happens, indeed, #PaskoPaRin! Christmas is in our hearts after all,” Manuel Villavicencio commented on YouTube.

“This is the song that fits what’s happening today… But life must go on, Christmas is still Christmas whatever happens,” Beverly Ann Villamante said.

“Well done! Very catchy! Sharing this! This is something we all need! Thank you,” added another netizen.

Following her stint in child-friendly shows “Goin’ Bulilit,” “Biyaheng Bulilit,” and “Kulilits,” the young vocalist released her debut single “Bakit o Bakit” under Star Records in 2012. She has since triumphed in international singing competitions, such as the 2013 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held in Los Angeles, California, USA, and the 2014 Europop in Berlin, Germany.

Look forward to a merry Christmas celebration with Cha-Cha Cañete’s “Pasko Pa Rin,” out now on various digital music streaming platforms. For more details, follow Star Pop on Facebook (www.facebook.com/starpopph) and on Instagram (@starpopph).