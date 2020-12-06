Darna to fly as TV series, Kapamilya stars remain with Star Magic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE much-awaited ABS-CBN project “Darna” is set to fly as a TV series in 2021 as announced in today’s special contract signing event titled “Star Magic Shines On” wherein several of today’s sought-after talents inked their respective contracts with ABS-CBN.

“Tuloy na tuloy na po ang paglipad ni Darna. Ngayong 2021 na po ang Mars Ravelo’s ‘Darna: The TV Series,” said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast.

She also announced that Jane de Leon will portray the iconic Filipino superheroine in the TV series during the event, wherein Jane renewed her contract with Star Magic.

“I’m overwhelmed by the happiness I feel. I am so excited for the next chapters of my life,” Jane said. “It’s another dream come true. I have so much gratitude for our bosses because until now, they still entrust me with Darna’s stone,” she added.

Apart from Jane, the artists who renewed their ties with ABS-CBN today include the Millennial Multimedia Idol Kim Chiu, leading men Enchong Dee, JM De Guzman, and Joseph Marco, MYX VJ and host Robi Domingo, and teen actresses Andrea Brillantes and Kira Balinger. They are joined by Star Hunt’s newest P-Pop groups, “BINI” and “SHA Boys.”

Kim, who led Star Cinema’s horror offering “U-Turn,” will star in a new series titled “Bawal Lumabas” under Dreamscape Entertainment set to be released on December 14. She is currently hosting “It’s Showtime” and can be watched regularly on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“Pinoy Big Brother Connect” host, Netflix film “Alter Me” top-biller, and “Enrich” other half Enchong will star in an upcoming inspirational series titled “Huwag Kang Mangamba” with Gold Squad member Andrea. Joining them are the other Gold Squad artists namely Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin.

JM, who last starred in “Pamilya Ko,” is geared to be back on television with a new series titled “Init sa Magdamag” with Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion. The teleserye will fire up the television this 2021. Fans can also watch him in an upcoming Star Cinema movie.

Meanwhile, Joseph, who recently joined the “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” cast, will be part of two Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entries this year.

Robi is currently hosting “Pinoy Big Brother Connect,” which will kick-off this Sunday (December 6) on Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z channel 11, and Kumu. Aside from PBB, he is also the host of “Game KNB?” which streams worldwide across multiple platforms including TFC, TFC IPTV, and on the streaming app Kumu through the @gknb account.

Kira, who plays Hope in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” also signed up with Star Magic. Fans of Kira and Grae Fernandez can expect to watch the “KiRae” loveteam in a teleserye and online project to be announced soon.

On the other hand, Star Hunt’s new girl group “BINI” and rising talented boy group “SHA Boys” also signed up to be part of Star Magic. Comprising “BINI” are Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena; while the “SHA Boys” include Gelo, Mikki, Akira, Nate and JL.

“BINI” recently wowed the madlang pipol with its “Da Coconut Nut” video number on the “It’s Showtime” Facebook page that has garnered almost 3 million views. The official music video of their single is now available on the BINI TV YouTube channel.

On the other hand, the “SHA Boys” recently made waves online as they performed their energetic and electrifying version of some of Sarah Geronimo’s hit songs including “Tala” and “Kilometro” on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez in a speech thanked the artists for their trust and expressed optimism for the coming year.

Katigbak ended his speech by introducing Laurenti Dyogi as the new head of Star Magic who also expressed his gratitude to the Kapamilya artists who stayed and signed up with the talent agency.