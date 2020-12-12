Derek meets a new face of beauty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW phase of beauty begins for Derek Ramsay.

The premium celebrity, model-endorser becomes the new face of Lueur Lauren International Corporation (LLIC) which exclusively distributes premium South Korean skin care products.

Timely for his birthday, a sneak peek of his latest project, entitled New Face of Beauty teaser dropped December 8. Produced by LLIC, the online mini-series stars Derek in a Korean drama-inspired series with his newest leading lady – who remains to be a mystery face yet. The 7-part mini-series will be a weekly offering from LLIC starting December 25.

Challenging the norms on beauty and masculinity, the ultimate hunk actor joins the Korean beauty wave. Being the new face of beauty, the actor redefines skin care as an essential form of self-love. With all the factors that come with aging and stress, a top-notch skin care products aid to address skin issues. Aside from nutrition and fitness, Derek includes skin care to his overall health routine.

Derek’s ambassador duties officially began in November 11 as he graced a contract signing with LLIC Board of Executives at the Manila House, BGC. “Derek: The New Face of Beauty”, the by-invitation-only Ambassador Launch introduced Derek Ramsay as the new face of Lueur Lauren.

LLIC, headed by its general manager, Niña Alvarado warmly welcomed their newest ambassador to the LLIC family. The entire LLIC community from all over the world shares the excitement as Derek officially gets on board.