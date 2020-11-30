Discover the lives of Salazar sisters 10 years back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STAR Cinema takes us back to the time when iconic siblings Teddie, Bobbie, Alex and Gabbie Salazar deal with challenges and heartaches in ‘Four Sisters Before The Wedding.’

Topbilled by today’s most promising young stars Alexa Ilacad (Bobbie), Charlie Dizon (Teddie), Gillian Vicencio (Alex) and Belle Mariano (Gabbie), ‘Four Sisters Before The Wedding’ is a prequel to the 2013-hit movie ‘Four Sisters and A Wedding’ directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Helmed this time by another blockbuster director Mae Cruz Alviar, the prequel movie is set 10 years before their lives in the original movie.

‘Four Sisters Before The Wedding’ serves as Star Cinema’s early Christmas offering this 2020, despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. It was first announced in February.

“Kakayanin ko!” says Alexa when she was chosen to play the role of young Bobbie. The former child star has already appeared in several movies of ABS-CBN Films, including ‘Everything About Her’ in 2016, ‘Finally Found Someone’ in 2017, and ‘Open,’ a co-production of Black Sheep and T-rex Entertainment, in 2018. She has also portrayed remarkable characters in teleseryes like Justine in ‘The Good Son’ and Luna in ‘The Killer Bride.’

For Charlie, playing as young Teddie is “nakakakilig and nakaka-pressure at the same time.” The 24-year old actress has starred in several projects such as ‘Seven Sundays’, teleserye ‘Bagani,’ and the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry ‘Fan Girl,’ which recently made headlines as it entered Tokyo International Film Festival in Japan and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

On playing young Alex, Gillian admits: “Masaya at kinikilig ako. Pero habang binabasa ko rin ‘yung script, kinakabahan din ako.” This is Gillian’s third movie with Star Cinema following ‘Eerie,’ wherein she portrayed Eri the ghost, and ‘Hellcome Home.’ She has also starred in a couple of digital series such as ‘Kargo’ on iWant and Black Sheep’s ‘Hello Stranger,’ which is set to have a movie sequel.

“Very honored and at the same time, pressured, kasi napaka-iconic nung movie,” says Belle. Also a former child star, Belle has appeared in several movies of Star Cinema like ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘Love You To The Stars and Back’ in 2017, and ‘James and Pat and Dave’ last February.

Joining the cast of ‘Four Sisters Before The Wedding’ are Irma Adlawan, Kakai Bautista, Cai Cortez, Jameson Blake, Joao Constancia, Pinky Amador, Minnie Aguilar, Boom Labrusca, Jenny Miller and introducing Jeremiah Lisbo and Gigi de Lana.

‘Four Sisters Before The Wedding’ streams worldwide beginning December 11 via KTX.ph (ktx.ph), iWantTFC (iwanttfc.com), TFC IPTV, Cignal PPV (my.cignal.tv), and Sky Cable pay-per-view (mysky.com.ph). This is distributed by CineXpress.