Gabby in a rare Christmas with family, proud of KC

GABBY Concepcion is glad to be spending Christmas in the country this year. “Usually kasi, since 2008, umaalis kami ng family ko to celebrate the holidays abroad and we just return home after the new year,” he says. “But this year, we cannot travel with the kids due to the pandemic kaya stay put muna kami rito. So for a change, mae-experience ng mga bata ang Pasko natin sa Pilipinas. Iba rin kasi, e.”

Gabby just returned from his lock in taping for GMA-7’s new primetime soap, “First Yaya”, where he gets another young leading lady, Sanya Lopez. So how is it working with Sanya for the first time?

“Even before, marami akong narinig na magandang bagay about her. I know malaki ang fan base niya and now, gusto kong makarating sa loyal fans niya na I had so much fun working with their idol. First time ko makaranas ng lock-in taping but she has already experienced it, so she oriented me tungkol sa lahat ng health protocols we were required to do on the set. Mga bata nga silang kasama ko rito, along with Cassy Legaspi who plays my daughter. Grabeng energy nila kaya nahahawa ako sa sipag nilang magtrabaho.”

He says they’ll resume lock-in taping by January. “First leg pa lang ‘yung ginawa namin, for two weeks. Then after the Christmas holidays, we’ll do the second leg of our taping para marami kaming matapos na episodes. Ang target ng GMA is to start its telecast in March, so abangan nyo dahil very entertaining ang show na ito where I play the vice president of the Philippines na later on, magiging presidente ng bansa.”

Their co-stars in the show are Maxine Medina, Pancho Magno, Pilar Pilapil, Gardo Versoza, Sandy Andolong, Buboy Garovillo, Cassy Legaspi, Cacai Bautista, Thou Reyes, Glenda Garcia, Analyn Barro, JD Domagoso, Anjo Damiles, Jerrick Dolormente, Cai Cortez, Kiel Rodriguez, and Jhenzel Angeles.

Recently, his eldest daughter, KC Concepcion, posted their photos while they’re having dinner together in Makati. How is it seeing her again?

“We had fun having dinner of Spanish food in a Makati restaurant,” he grins. “Since magka-lockdown in March, nito lang November kami uli nagkita so antagal din. It’s so nice to see her again and keep in touch. She just came then from Cagayan to distribute relief goods sa mga taong nabiktima ng grabeng baha roon. I’m so proud of my daughter kasi she’s so civic oriented and is ready to help our kababayans who are in need.”

Pops and Martin together again in a talk show

TWO new shows are about to make your weekends more colorful on Cignal TV, the country’s premier pay-TV, and DTH satellite provider, together with Colours, one of today’s leading lifestyle entertainment channels.

First is the reunion their diehard fans have long been dreaming of. The Philippines’ “Concert Queen” Pops Fernandez and “Concert King” Martin Nievera join forces once more to bring audiences the newest weekly late-night entertainment talk show “eXes & whYs with Pops and Martin”.

With their special charm and indisputable chemistry on screen, viewers can relate with the iconic duo as they engage their guests in meaningful conversations about the highs and lows, joys and sorrows of past and present relationships, experiences, and issues.

Pops and Martin was a big hit as hosts of “Penthouse Live” before. Now, they’re older and wiser as they share their own perspectives, personal experiences through the years. And how music shaped their lives throughout every stage of their relationship. The “Concert Queen” and “Concert King”, will serenade audiences along with prominent celebrities and personalities set to guest on their show like Zsa Zsa Padilla, Vina Morales, Geneva Cruz, KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde, Jaya, and Matteo Guidicelli.

Another late-night entertainment program to be launched on the same weekend is “Louie O. LIVE! with Robin Nievera.” The music legend and prolific composer Louie Ocampo hosts a talk show for the very first time in his illustrious career together with singer-songwriter and record-producer Robin Nievera.

The show redefines traditional talk shows as it celebrates and combines traditional OPM (Original Pilipino Music) with the modern music of today’s generation. The collaboration of Louie Ocampo and Robin Nievera is filled with fun and insightful messages spanning a combined musical scope of almost 50 years.

Louie O shares the colorful journey of his musical career with some of the country’s most successful musical directors like Homer Flores, and Mel Villena; while Robin Nievera shares his talent and opinion on the current music industry with guests like Moophs and Marcus Davis. Other featured guests are Bobby Taylo, Rene Martinez, Karel Honasan, Nikko Rivera, Janno Queyquep, Clara Benin, Kris Lawrence, Jay-R, and Martin Nievera.

“eXes & whYs With Pops and Martin” premieres this December 19 (Saturday), while Louie O. LIVE! with Robin Nievera premieres December 20 (Sunday). Both will be airing at 9:00 PM on their respective dates on Colours, available exclusively on Cignal TV CH. 202 HD and CH. 60 SD. Viewers may also access Colours on the Cignal Play app, available for Android and iOS users.

