GMA Artist Center launches revamped, more accessible website

GMA Artist Center (GMAAC) treats its fans to an improved and easy-to-navigate website, showcasing fresh features that give them better access to their favorite Kapuso artists.

GMA Artist CenterThe website introduces an all-new and safer Booking section for those who wish to invite a Kapuso star to guest or appear on various projects. All they have to do is type in their personal information, choose a specific artist, and fill in the necessary details of their event.

Another bonus and exciting addition is the talent recruitment feature. GMAAC makes the process more accessible for aspiring individuals who want to be part of their growing roster of talents. The Auditions section shows a step-by-step process for a virtual audition, drawing hopefuls closer to fulfilling their dreams. Requirements are a fully-accomplished audition form and a link to their performance video, showcasing their talent.

Get to know the stars through the revamped Artist Directory, containing their respective profiles and other fun facts about them.

Additionally, fans can relive and witness the special moments of GMAAC artists, such as weddings, birthdays, cover shoots, and their other milestones in the video section.

