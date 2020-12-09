GMA Network wins at 2020 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GMA Network continues to win the hearts of the Trinity University of Asia community as several Kapuso programs and personalities were recognized at the 2020 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards held virtually last November 28.

GMA Regional TV is still the Filipinos’ regional channel of choice as it was recognized as this year’s “Best Regional TV Network.” This is the fourth year in a row that GMA RTV won the said award.

Its local newscasts “GMA RTV Balitang Amianan” (North Central Luzon), “GMA RTV Balitang Bisdak” (Central and Eastern Visayas), “GMA RTV One Western Visayas” (Western Visayas), and “GMA RTV One Mindanao” (North, Central, and Southern Mindanao), as well as its national newscast “GMA Regional TV Weekend News” have been bringing local news and information that matter to Filipino viewers nationwide. This year, GMA RTV also launched its regional morning shows “Mornings with GMA Regional TV” in North Central Luzon; “GMA Regional TV Live!” in Central and Eastern Visayas; “GMA Regional TV Early Edition” in Western Visayas; and “At Home with GMA Regional TV” in North, Central, and Southern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, GMA News Pillar Jessica Soho was awarded as the “Female News Personality of the Year” for GMA News TV’s flagship newscast “State of the Nation with Jessica Soho.”

The continuing efforts of GMA News and Public Affairs on the COVID-19 outbreak also did not go unnoticed as the team was given the award for “Best COVID-19 News Coverage.” Through GMA News and Public Affairs’ various programs, campaigns, and initiatives on air and online, the Kapuso Network has been keeping the public updated about the latest news and other relevant information on the pandemic.

One of its documentaries, The Atom Araullo Special’s “Nang Tumigil ang Mundo,” won the “Best Documentary on COVID-19.” The compelling documentary narrated the ongoing battle of the Philippines against COVID-19, with vignettes on how the pandemic has altered the lives not only of Filipinos but also of the rest of the world.

GMA Network’s flagship newscast “24 Oras,” on the other hand, was once again named as “Best News Program.”

The country’s longest-running morning TV show “Unang Hirit” took home the “Best Morning Show” award.

Earning the nod as “Best Public Service Program for Television” is the well-loved public service program “Wish Ko Lang!” Hosted by GMA News Pillar Vicky Morales, Wish Ko Lang! made a comeback this year with the aim of bringing hope and inspiration to Filipinos during these trying times.

Capping off the list of Kapuso winners is longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga” which was recognized as this year’s “Best Noontime Show.”

The “2020 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards” is organized by the Media and Communication Department of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education of Trinity University of Asia. It recognizes the efforts of various individuals and groups that provide education to the public through media and the allied arts. The awardees were chosen by the entire Trinitian community including its students, alumni, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders.