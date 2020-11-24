Horror series stars required to experience primal fear

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘CARPOOL’ is a horror serye that starts on Thursday, 9:30 PM on TV5 and Cignal TV. Produced by Archangel Media. it stars five newcomers who play passengers in a carpool that become victims of a tragic car ride. They are Elora Espanto, Sarah Carlos, Alex Diaz, Kenneth Medrano and Kate Lapuz. This will start airing on Thursday, November 26, at 9:30 PM.

Elora plays Happy in “Carpool”, a student and responsible daughter and sister. She is the most experienced among them as she has done several films like “Signal Rock” of Direk Chito Rono, “Siphayo” of Direk Joel Lamangan, “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 3”, and various TV shows like “Tadhana”, “Wagas”. “Karelasyon”.

Sarah Carlos plays Clarence, a student with a secret and a sick mom. She started with ABS-CBN and has done many shows with them like “Pangako Sa’Yo”, “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and “Ipaglaban Mo”. But she’s now a free lancer and has also appeared in GMA-7’s “Prima Donnas”.

Alex Diaz plays Lucho, who lives alone as his parents are abroad. Alex is a balikbayan whose full name is Alexander McDermott. Diaz is his middle name. He is the most controversial among them after he openly admitted that he’s bisexual. He first appeared in the period movie, “Dagsin”, playing a young soldier. He’s now also seen in the BL series “Oh Mando”.

Kenneth Medrano plays Terence, a closet gay whose dad cannot accept his homosexuality. Kenneth is the winner in the “Eat Bulaga” contest, “That’s My Bae”. He’s from Cebu and has since appeared in the movies “Train Ubusan” and “My Bebe Love”, also in TV shows like “Trops”, “Half Sisters” and “Buena Familia”.

Kate Lapuz plays Steph, an achiever in school but also a spoiled brat. Kate is also an “Eat Bulaga” discovery and has appeared in the shows of TAPE like “Princess in the Palace” where she played Valerie and “Trops” where she played Pia. She’s also a good singer.

Before they started shooting “Carpool”, they all took an acting workshop which made them more comfortable in each other’s company.

“Mahirap ang shoot kasi maraming twists and turns sa story,” says Elora. “We all have to experience primal fear kasi malalagay ang buhay naming lahat sa panganib. We guarantee that you will be watching at the edge of your seats kasi marami talagang scary scenes from beginning to end ng story.”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Journal