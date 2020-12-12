Jak looks forward to more experiences, projects with GMA Artist Center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JAK Roberto remains to be a loyal Kapuso after renewing his management contract with GMA Artist Center (GMAAC) December 11.

Present during the contract signing were GMAAC Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, GMAAC Senior Talent Manager Tracy Garcia, and Jak’s co-manager Frank Mallari.

Jak is filled with gratitude and high spirits as he reaffirmed his commitment to GMAAC.

“Proud akong maging Kapuso dahil masasabi kong parte ako ng isang Network na nagbibigay ng saya sa mga tao pero higit pa roon, laging tumutulong sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan.”

He also expressed his appreciation to the people who supported him from day one and teased his fans about his upcoming projects next year.

“Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa mga taong sumusuporta sa akin dahil walang katumbas ang pagmamahal nila sakin. Marami po silang aabangan mula sa akin sa darating na taon kaya sana abangan po nila,” he said.

The Kapuso hunk who started his career as a co-host and performer on “Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman” also brings joy to his fans by sharing his captured moments from his travel, his love for motorbikes, and bonding with his loved ones on his YouTube channel which has now over two million subscribers.

He quipped, “Nag-invest talaga ako sa gadgets para mas ma-enjoy ng subscribers ang content ko. Sana rin bumalik na sa normal ang lahat dahil miss ko nang mag-shoot ng travel vlogs. But for now, ineenjoy ko muna shooting content with my sister and my girlfriend.”