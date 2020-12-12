Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>Jak looks forward to more experiences, projects with GMA Artist Center

Jak looks forward to more experiences, projects with GMA Artist Center

People's Journal3
Jak Roberto

JAK Roberto remains to be a loyal Kapuso after renewing his management contract with GMA Artist Center (GMAAC) December 11.

Present during the contract signing were GMAAC Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer, GMAAC Senior Talent Manager Tracy Garcia, and Jak’s co-manager Frank Mallari.

Jak is filled with gratitude and high spirits as he reaffirmed his commitment to GMAAC.

“Proud akong maging Kapuso dahil masasabi kong parte ako ng isang Network na nagbibigay ng saya sa mga tao pero higit pa roon, laging tumutulong sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan.”

He also expressed his appreciation to the people who supported him from day one and teased his fans about his upcoming projects next year.

“Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa mga taong sumusuporta sa akin dahil walang katumbas ang pagmamahal nila sakin. Marami po silang aabangan mula sa akin sa darating na taon kaya sana abangan po nila,” he said.

The Kapuso hunk who started his career as a co-host and performer on “Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman” also brings joy to his fans by sharing his captured moments from his travel, his love for motorbikes, and bonding with his loved ones on his YouTube channel which has now over two million subscribers.

He quipped, “Nag-invest talaga ako sa gadgets para mas ma-enjoy ng subscribers ang content ko. Sana rin bumalik na sa normal ang lahat dahil miss ko nang mag-shoot ng travel vlogs. But for now, ineenjoy ko muna shooting content with my sister and my girlfriend.”

Suggested Articles

Jack Ma
Jack Ma, CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech startups and innovation fair in Paris. Chinese tech titan Jack Ma is set to become the world's 11th richest person after the financial arm of his e-commerce titan Alibaba raises billions in a mammoth public listing, according to the Bloomberg News. Philippe LOPEZ / AFP
World

Alibaba founder Jack Ma to become 11th richest

People's Journal
BEIJING, Oct 27, 2020 (AFP) - Chinese tech titan Jack Ma is set to become the world's 11th richest person
OFW Hospital
Opinion

OFW Hospital

People's Tonight
THE start of the construction of the first hospital for the country’s overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents should
Peñafrancia
This year’s Peñafrancia fluvial procession has been cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. File photo shows the pagoda of Our Lady of Peñafrancia cruising the Naga River in Bgy. Tabuco in Sept. 2019. Photo by SONNY SALES
Provincial

Peñafrancia festival restrictions issued

People's Tonight
NAGA City Mayor Nelson Legacion has issued strict guidelines to participants of this year’s Penarancia fiests to prevent the spread
Animam
Animam: Top Lady Bulldog.
Other Sports

Lady Bulldogs to inspire next generation of champions

People's Tonight
SIX-TIME University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Women’s Basketball titlist National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs comes in as the