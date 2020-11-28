Jam with Jamm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS her name suggests, Jamm is a singer-songwriter known for her distinctive tone and style. This free-spirited musician is distinguished for her soulful and jazzy vocals. Jamm is also a smooth storyteller. As Eraserheads serving as her greatest musical influence, she aims to create timeless hits.

Equipped with a love for OPM rock music from bands (the likes of Eraserheads, Silent Sanctuary, and Autotelic) and alternative indie-pop bands, such as Tegan and Sara and Florence + the Machine), her dreams started in 2014 when she auditioned for The Voice Kids Season 1. This experience became her stepping stone to sharing more her art through music. She submitted a song entry for Himig Handog 2017 entitled “Walang Katotohanan,” and auditioned for Idol Philippines and Wishcovery Season 2 that gave her another memorable experience which prepared her for a more blithesome journey in her career. She has performed as an opening act for Moonstar88, a popular OPM band, in Bacoor Fiesta 2018. Moreover, performed at Sundown PH, a musical show for Filipino indie music shown on PTV 4. Despite her numerous other gigs, she has managed to be a consistent honor student at Centro Escolar University-Makati where she is taking up Dentistry. With all these blessings showered upon her, she never fails to bring back the glory to God as she actively participates in various church activities. She is a resident singer in the Feast Southmall Music Ministry and Good Sheperd Parish Choir.

Currently, Jamm is working on her first EP. Her two songs, Parang ‘Di Mo Alam and Paano Na Ang Pag-Ibig tell stories of admiration and unpredictability. Jamm also has a Youtube channel (Jamm Rea) where she does covers and quirky videos that exhibit her fun-loving and cheerful personality.