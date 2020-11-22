Kapamilya dramas on A2Z clearly seen on ABS-CBN TVplus and other digital boxes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAPAMILYA favorite dramas which air on A2Z channel can now be clearly seen on digital TV boxes like TVplus.

Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

Not to be missed is the second season of “Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin”.

Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) has returned to the country determined to destroy Ellice (Iza Calzado) after building her own jewelry business that would threaten the Ceñidoza empire. The cliffhanger episode revealed that the owner of La Sierra is none other than Marissa.

Marissa’s plans of revenge were already set into motion even before she came back as she tapped Gabriel’s (Sam Milby) firm to build the La Sierra stores in the country, which only angered Ellice.

Watch the episodes of the second season of “Ang Sa Iyo Ayo Ay Akin” weeknights, 8:40 PM on A2Z channel.

Viewers can continue to follow the show every Monday to Friday on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV (SKYcable channel 8 SD and channel 167 HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, Cignal channel 22, and in most channels operated by members of Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).

Watch it on the Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel and the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, as well as on TFC, the iWant TFC app or iwanttfc.com. For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.