Kapamilya stars hailed as most influential celebrities in EdukCircle Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABS-CBN personalities continue to receive recognition for using their influence and platform for social good as eight Kapamilya stars were recently named by the 10th EdukCircle Awards as Most Influential Celebrities of The Decade.

Leading the list is “Iba ‘Yan” host Angel Locsin. It can be recalled that Angel led fundraising projects to help the country’s COVID-19 response, as well as relief efforts in successive calamities this year. In her acceptance speech Angel highlighted that everyone has the responsibility to influence one another to do good.

“I believe we all have the responsibility to influence one another – to do what is right, to lift each other up, to create awareness about important matters, and to use our voice for the voiceless.”

EdukCircle also named “It’s Showtime” host Anne Curtis and actress Bea Alonzo who both promised to continue setting good examples for the public, especially the youth.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” star Coco Martin, “The House Arrest of Us” stars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, and the Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda all thanked EdukCircle for the trust and love because of the prestigious recognition.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya stars also shined as they were part of the inaugural Fobes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars that aims to recognize the most influential personalities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Forbes Asia recognition means a double win for Angel, Anne, Kathryn, Sarah, and Vice.

Forbes Asia took notice of Kim Chiu who is included on the list after she made something positive out of her viral video gaffe earlier this year. Kim sold ‘Bawal Lumabas’ t-shirts to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also published a song inspired by the viral statement that raked in over nine (9) million views on YouTube.

“I am just thankful for everything God has been giving me. My faith has been tested this year, but I never gave up on trusting his will. All in His glory! All for you, Father God! Thank you Forbes for this recognition. There is truly love and light,” Kim said after she learned about her latest recognition.

For more news, follow @ABSCBNPR sa Facebook, Twitter, at Instagram o pumunta sa www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.