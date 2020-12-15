Kapuso artists collaborate to bring message of love and hope this Christmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS we enter the merriest time of the year, GMA Artist Center offers a musical treat to uplift the spirits of Filipinos via the holiday song ‘Christmas of Love.’

Talented Kapuso singers Ken Chan, Rita Daniela, Derrick Monasterio, Jeric Gonzales, Royce Cabrera, Psalms David, Matt Lozano, Hannah Precillas, Crystal Paras, Coleen Paz, Gabrielle Hahn, and Bianca Umali alljammed to this heartfelt song that will surely welcome the season’s festivities.

Ken hopes that this message can still elate hearts and shed light during dark times, “Christmas will not be cancelled this year, especially as Filipinos are known to be positive-thinkers. We will always find a reason to smile and celebrate in our own ways.”

Rita intends to inspire and promote togetherness via Christmas of Love. “In the middle of everything we’re experiencing, we just want this song to symbolize hope for brighter days ahead. The physical distance shouldn’t be the reason not to celebrate in spirit with our loved ones,” says Rita.

Likewise, Derrick believes that songs can set a hopeful mood among listeners, “I know that things are difficult but there’s nothing a joyful sound cannot fix. We all just need a little encouragement from one another from time to time and this song will surely brighten our day.”

Jeric also echoes how the song shows that we all should remain thankful despite the current circumstances, “Iyong message niya na gusto ko is the importance of life na we are here, we are safe and healthy so ‘yung buhay ka at nalampasan mo lahat ng pagsubok na nangyari is a gift for you this Christmas.”

For Bianca, she treats this as an opportunity to bring smiles to people’s faces this Christmas, “It was a wonderful feeling knowing that we were doing this for the people. To make people happy despite all the negativity in the world. Making people happy makes me happy. Love is to be celebrated. Love is forever. Love is for everyone!”

Sing along to ‘Christmas of Love,’ composed by Njel de Mesa, on GMA Artist Center’s official YouTube channel and social media pages.