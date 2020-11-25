Kapuso comedy channel ‘YouLOL’ launches exciting, original programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GMA Entertainment Group radiates joy and laughter this holiday season with the launch of exciting and original programs via its comedy channel ‘YouLOL’ on YouTube beginning November 25.

Kick starting the roster of brand-new programs on Wednesday (November 25) is ‘Comedy Night Live’ where comedy bar hosts and stand-up comedians gather online for an evening of explosive performances, humorous skits, and gags that will surely leave the audience in a fit of laughter. Viewers can also request songs and shout outs, and interact during the live streaming.

Bannering the pilot episode of Comedy Night Live are three of the Network’s funniest comedians – Boobay and Tekla with Boobsie.

Starting November 26, every Thursday, prepare to swoon over the freshest all-boy group ‘The Cray Crew’ composed of Kapuso Network’s upcoming heartthrobs and promising teen stars – Kim de Leon, Adbul Raman, Allen Ansay and Radson Flores. The Cray Crew is a vlog-style online show where the four Crew members go about the latest internet trends, fun games, thrilling challenges, harmless pranks, and the booming world of gaming.

Get to know more about the adventurous and tech-savvy young generation as they spread positivity in this weekly vlog-style online show.

For subscribers who have a knack for producing and creating funny videos and want to step off the sidelines, ‘COMICAM’ is the perfect platform to showcase their comedic talent beginning this December. A weekly program driven by its users’ content, YouLOL will curate materials submitted by aspiring Filipino comedians and will have a chance to be featured in a playlist – the video with the highest number of likes and shares after a week’s exposure will have a chance to appear on The Boobay and Tekla Show.

COMICAM is hosted by up and coming comedians such as Jay Sario who is known for his portrayal of Ed Maluag.

Owing to the success of their first live chat session, viewers are in for a treat as the sexy live chat dubbed ‘Ladies Room Live’ is back with naughtier and more hilarious discussions this December 18. Hosted by the unbeatable trio and Bubble Gang mainstays Valeen Montenegro, Lovely “Ga” Abella and Chariz Solomon otherwise known as ‘Valeen-Cha-Ga,” Ladies Room Live is a monthly show which gives viewers a chance to interact and connect with these beautiful Kapuso ladies as they dive into discussing intriguing topics.

Finally, get ready to be thrilled to pieces as Kapuso celebrities take on outrageous and fun-filled challenges for 24 hours in ‘Kaya Ko ‘Yan!’ beginning January 2021. In this online series, Kapuso stars will document their struggles and successes as they attempt to pull-off daunting tasks within the 24-hour period.

Laugh the year that was and the year to come with the all-new and original YouLOL programs beginning November 25 by visiting www.youtube.com/YouLOLGMA.