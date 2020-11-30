Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>Kapuso stars headline Noel Bazaar 2020 online

People's Journal48
Noel Bazaar
Andrea Torres, Benjamin Alves, Mike Tan, Martin del Rosario, Vaness del Moral and Aiai delas Alas

GMA Network stars Andrea Torres, Benjamin Alves, Mike Tan, Martin del Rosario, Vaness del Moral, and Comedy Concert Queen Aiai delas Alas make holiday shopping even more colorful as they banner Noel Bazaar 2020’s official launch of its online shopping platform www.noelbazaar.ph this November 30.

In celebration of Noel Bazaar’s two-decade-strong shopping extravaganza, the longest-running bazaar’s newest online platform is accessible throughout the year to further delight shoppers where they can conveniently score their favorite local bazaar finds and catch exciting promos, flash sales, and live-selling.

Shoppers should definitely not miss the online version of Noel Bazaar’s much-awaited annual GMA Celebrity Ukay-Ukay and prepare to add-to-cart the pre-loved items of the Noel Bazaar ambassadors as well as clothes, bags, and shoes from style mavens Solenn Heussaff, and Lovi Poe, and more Kapuso stars for a good cause! Proceeds of the items sold will go to GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Expect a variety of amazing finds on Noelbazaar.ph such as clothing, skincare and cosmetics, toys and novelty items, packed and ready-to-eat food items, as well as timely safety essentials.

The newest online bazaar’s main initiative is to help local businesses bounce back from the toll of the pandemic by giving them a platform to showcase their unique items. Noelbazaar.ph takes pride in its hassle-free system for merchants and shoppers alike.

For more updates like and follow Noel Bazaar on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To all interested merchants, Noel Bazaar has an early gift in store for you with their free listing promo for six months. Register now at www.noelbazaar.ph to reserve your slots. For inquiries and more details, contact event organizer Cut Unlimited, Inc. at merchants@noelbazaar.ph.

