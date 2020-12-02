Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>Karen leads heartening conversations in new Kumu show

AWARD-winning journalist Karen Davila brings encouraging talks on career, business, and love life in the Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu with her new talk show “Karerin Natin ‘Yan!,” now streaming on FYE Channel every Thursday morning.

“I realized that during the time of COVID, there are a lot of people who wanted somebody to talk with and people who were looking for advice, inspiration, and encouragement. This is an opportunity for me to give them guidance as a mentor, an ate, and a friend,” Karen said.

Whether it be about career, business, love, or even beauty and fashion, the Kapamilya news personality seeks to send inspiration and push viewers towards their aspirations as emphasized in the show’s title, “Karerin Natin ‘Yan!”

“It’s the secret to success—giving 200% focus on one thing you’d like to pursue would surprise you with success,” she said during the show’s premiere episode last November 26.

“Because it’s really not about doing so many things at the same time as much as it is finding your passion and committing 100% or 200% of your mind, heart, body, and soul to making something work,” she added.

“Karerin Natin ’Yan!” is the latest show to launch on FYE Channel, ABS-CBN’s lively offering on Kumu, which features daily gab fests, comedy shows, exciting games, and other interesting conversations on local culture, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Watch out for the motivating talks that are set to unfold in “Karerin Natin ‘Yan!,” livestreaming every Thursday at 10:30 am. Download the Kumu app and follow @fyechannel. Click here: https://app.kumu.ph/rDyydZNqSbb.

