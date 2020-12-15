Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>Kathy San Gabriel anchors DZBB’s ‘S.O.S.: Serbisyo on the Spot’

Kathy San Gabriel anchors DZBB’s ‘S.O.S.: Serbisyo on the Spot’

GMA’s flagship AM station Super Radyo DZBB launches a stronger and a more comprehensive “S.O.S.: Serbisyo on the Spot” with its new anchor Kathy San Gabriel.

The veteran broadcaster is all set to deliver Serbisyong Totoo via DZBB’s public service program airing Mondays to Fridays at 3 p.m. San Gabriel is joined by co-anchors Atty. Romy Macalintal and Atty. Rowena Daroy Morales.

S.O.S. assists in responding to Filipino citizens’ various concerns involving government agencies including problems in government-issued documents such as birth certificate, marriage certificate, and passport. It also gives free legal advice to listeners as well as tackle the rights of senior citizens and people with disabilities (PWDs).

“Sa S.O.S., itataguyod namin ang pagbibigay ng Serbisyong Totoo na bahagi ng paglilingkod na ginagawa ng GMA. Ang mga impormasyong aming ibibigay ay magmumula mismo sa mga ekspertong totoo,” San Gabriel said.

Catch “S.O.S.: Serbisyo on the Spot” weekdays at 3 pm on Super Radyo DZBB 594 kHz. Netizens can also tune in via audio livestream on www.gmanetwork.com/radio/streaming/dzbb.

