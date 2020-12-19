Kiana to hold fundraiser birthday concert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIANA V headlines a virtual concert this Tuesday (December 22) dubbed “Safe Place,” livestreaming at 9:30 pm via KIANAV.LIVE online.

The fundraising show happens a day after the Tarsier Records artist’s 28th birthday.

“Our goal with this livestream is to give back, celebrate life, and be able to uplift others in this season with music,” Kiana said. “We hope to be able to do our part in helping our local community especially at a time when it is needed most.”

The concert is named as such as Kiana recalls celebrating her birthday for the past few years with a special group of young girls from a safe haven in Marillac Hills in Alabang, which is a rehabilitation center for young women catering to the abused or exploited.

She also said “Safe Place” is “something we can all relate to right now,” after everything that has happened in 2020.

“Safe Place” is the title of Kiana’s track under Paradise Rising’s “semilucent” EP out earlier this year.

Tickets to the benefit concert are priced at $5 for VIP and $3 for general admission.