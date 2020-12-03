Kim breaks down in tears over ‘Bawal Lumabas: The Series’ trailer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIM Chiu burst into tears while watching the newly released trailer for the ABS-CBN original series “Bawal Lumabas,” which is set to premiere on the iWantTFC streaming service on December 14.

“Nag-flashback sa akin lahat simula nag-start ang ‘Bawal Lumabas.’ One mistake won’t define you as a person,” said Kim in her caption for an Instagram video where she is seen wiping her tears away. “When you make a mistake, don’t look back at it long… ‘Mistakes’ are lessons of wisdom. The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in your power.”

The family dramedy also features her hit song with the same title, which was inspired by a viral statement she made earlier this year.

A Christmas offering from ABS-CBN, the series tells the story of Eme (Kim), an overseas worker who comes home to her family to celebrate the holidays. Having been absent in their lives for so long, Eme realizes she does not know her siblings anymore and tries to get closer to them.

“Bawal Lumabas: The Series” will also star the love team of Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri, while Rafael Rosell, Paulo Angeles, and Trina Legaspi are also part of the cast. It is directed by Benedict Mique.

Standard and premium subscribers will be able to watch “Bawal Lumabas: The Series” starting December 14 on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com. For updates, like www.facebook.com/iWantTFC and follow @iwanttfc on Twitter and Instagram, and subscribe to www.youtube.com/iWantTFC. For inquiries and concerns about the service, users can also send a message on iWant TFC’s Facebook page or e-mail support@iwanttfc.com.