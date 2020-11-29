Kokoy goes straight and mainstream

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KOKOY De Santos is touted as the breakout star of the pandemic era after his online BL (Boys Love) series, “Game Boys”, hit it big worldwide and is now even going to be shown streaming on Netflix. His star really shone brighter and he now has so many fans clubs who keep on posting his latest photos and activities in various social media platforms.

After “Game Boys”, he was featured in another BL series on a streaming channel, “Oh Mando”, but we’re glad that he now has a new project where he is paired with a female co-star. This is in TV5’s “Stay-in Love”, where he is paired with Maris Racal, directed by Rod Marmol of the movie “Cuddle Weather”.

Produced by Cornerstone for TV5 and Cignal Entertainment, the new series is seen on Tuesday nights at 9:30 PM. Kokoy and Maris play Mon and Diding, and they are supported by Ruffa Gutierrez, Bobby Andrews, Ashley Colet and Mark David. We’re happy for Kokoy as this project will help him to be not just identified with gay shows but with more mainstream projects. How does he feel about this?

“Happy kasi, kumbaga, kailangan natin ng bagong flavor,” he says at the show’s zoom presscon. “Nagpapasalamat ako at tanggap ng fans ‘yung Elikoy love team from ‘Game Boys’ but then, dapat, mag-try ng ibang putahe naman. I’m thankful sa lahat ng kasama ko sa ‘Stay-in Love’, lalo si Maris, at ang director naming si Direk Rod kasi malaking tulong sila para gabayan ako kung paano ko titimplahin nang tama ‘yung character ko as Mon. It helps na lock in ang taping namin. May actual set. ‘Yung ‘Game Boys’ kasi, via zoom kami na work from home, at ang ‘Oh Mando’ naman was taped noon pa. Dito, magkakasama kami lahat sa isang set lang for our own safety.”

He doesn’t want to reveal much about his character as Mon. “Ayoko namang ma-spoil ang show sa inyo. Basta ibang-iba ang character ko rito sa ibang shows na nagawa ko na before. To begin with, makalat itong si Mon. Pero, na-in love siya nang husto kay Diding. May bubog ‘yung role. Kakaiba. Panoorin nyo para makita nyo kung ano ang pinanggagalingan ni Mon at bakit ganun siyang klaseng tao.”

He feels so blessed that other actors are jobless but he is always busy with one project after another.

“Sobrang thankful talaga ako. Feeling blessed, ‘yun talaga yung salitang best na makakapag-describe sa nararamdaman ko ngayon. It’s overwhelming nga, kasi sino ba naman ang makakaisip na kung kailan may pandemya, doon pa ako magkakaroon ng maraming proyekto. Kaya marami talagang salamat kay Lord. Ibang klaseng blessings ang ibinibigay niya sa akin. Thank you po.”

