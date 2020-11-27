Kyline poised to having a grounded adulthood

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KYLINE Alcantara turned 18 last September but she didn’t have a grand debut as planned, simply because the pandemic came to town and spoiled it.

“Nakapag-book na kami sa hotel, last year pa, nag-down na nga kami,” she says. “When the lockdown came in March, I was hoping before my birthday, sana matapos na ito, but it didn’t happen. So I just accepted it na lang. Wala namang magagawa. I don’t want to dwell on negative emotions.”

But soon after that, she got the news that they’re about to resume taping for her hit afternoon soap, “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit,” that was disrupted by the pandemic.

“So ayun, natuwa naman ako, at least back to work na kami,” she says. “Lock-in taping nga lang. Mahirap dahil maraming health protocols. Tapos inabot pa kami ng mga bagyo while we’re taping sa isang hotel resort in San Mateo, Rizal. But we’re all glad na balik na kami sa trabaho kasi me and all my co-stars all missed acting before the camera.”

She’s happy to see Mylene Dizon again, who plays her mother, Nora Aunor as her grandmother, her leading man Yasser Marta and the other members of the cast like Zoren Legaspi and Gabby Eigenmann.

“And of course, our director, si Direk Laurice Guillen from whom I’m learning so much about acting while we’re doing this show,” she adds.

So how is it being officially a grown up at 18?

“I’ve been told that adulthood is not gonna be an easy ride, but with the people around me guiding me, I know that I will be just fine. Kaya natutuwa ako sa pakikinig sa stories ng mga nauna sa’kin sa showbiz, like Ms. Nora Aunor, you’ll really learn a lot with her wealth of experience in showbiz.”

Kyline says all the fans of “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit” who’ve been asking in social media as to when they will resume it’s showing should now watch out for their return in December. “Abangan nyo lang at babalik na kami. And we promise you mas lalong gumanda ang takbo ng story at maraming mga pasabog na eksena to please all of you.”

GMA gears up for 2021

GMA Network is going full blast taping an exciting lineup of new soaps which are obviously intended for airing in the new year 2021.

Now on lock in taping is “Owe My Love”, a wholesome romantic-comedy topbilled by Lovi Poe, Benjamin Alves, Winwyn Marquez and Ai Ai de las Alas. It’s already being talked about because of the shenanigans of Mystica in the lock-in taping. She has since been replaced by Patani of “Survivor Philippines”.

Somehow, they should thank Mystica as they already got a lot of advanced publicity. Also in “Owe My Love” are comedians Nova Villa, Leo Martinez, Ruby Rodriguez, Mike Nacua, Kiray Celis, Buboy Villar, Divine Tetay, Donita Nose, Mahal, Jason Francisco plus Jackielou Blanco and Ryan Eigenmann.

Also now on lock-in taping in Batangas is “Babawiin Ko ang Lahat”, a family drama topbilled by Carmina Villarroel and John Estrada. Completing the cast are Kristoffer Martin, Tanya Garcia, Pauline Mendoza (who’s being launched in this soap), Manolo Pedroza, Dave Bornea and Liezel Lopez.

In contrast to the “maligalig” taping of “Owe My Love”, this one is going on very smoothly and John Estrada has openly praised the GMA staff for “putting us in a very comfortable environment for our one-month lock in taping. Di po kami tinipid. Nagtatrabaho ka pero parang nasa bakasyon ka.” As one staffer says: “Ganyan talaga kapag walang pasaway sa cast.”

Three other new shows slated for early next year are: “First Yaya” with Gabby Concepcion, Sanya Lopez, Pancho Magno, Pilar Pilapil, Cassy Lopez, JD Domagoso and Glenda Garcia. They were supposed to start this month but this has been moved to January after the Christmas holidays.

“Legal Wives” with Dennis Trillo as a Muslim man with three wives: Alice Dixson, Andrea Torres and Bianca Umali, supported by Cherie Gil, Al Tantay, Bernard Palanca and Kevin Santos, introducing Starstruck 2019 winners Shayne Sava and Kim de Leon.

The last one is the psychological drama “Ang Dalawang Ikaw” starring the RitKen love team of Rita Daniela and Ken Chan, supported by Anna Vicente as the other woman. These are just a few of the new shows being prepared by the Kapuso Network for 2021. Watch out for more exciting shows to welcome the New Year, to be announced soon.

