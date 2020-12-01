Meet the 14 official “PBB” Housemates on ‘It’s Showtime’ and ‘TV Patrol’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE countdown to the “Pinoy Big Brother Connect” kick-off on December 6 continues as the show begins to reveal the 14 official housemates on Kumu, “It’s Showtime,” and “TV Patrol” this week.

Already introduced were Andrea Abaya, the “Cheerdance Sweetheart ng Paranaque,” Justin Dizon, the “Courageous Cabalen ng Pampanga,” Kobie Brown, the “Charming Striker ng Paranaque” and Jie-Ann Armero, the “Kwelang Fangirl ng Sarangani.”

Viewers will also be given a brief look into the personalities, talents, and life stories of the ten other official housemates on these programs even before they enter the famous Big Brother house on Sunday (December 6).

They are “Single Momshie-kap ng Bataan,” “Striving Footballer ng Cebu,” “Ra-kweentera ng Quezon,” “Alluring Accountant ng Australia,” “Shy Biker Boy ng Butuan,” “Bunsong Boksingero ng General Santos City,” “Miss Malakas ng Misamis Oriental,” “Military Son ng Palawan,” “Makatang Marikit ng Pangasinan,” and “Dong Diskarte ng Zamboanga Del Sur.” All 14 passed their medical, psychological, and COVID-19 exams to become full-fledged housemates.

Chosen from over 177,000 auditionees from all over the world, the 14 housemates were first introduced in “PBB Kumulitan,” a digital show on the livestreaming app Kumu, where auditions for this season were also held.

“PBB” host Robi Domingo tried to guess the identities of the housemates, who were wearing face shields and masks, and whose voices were distorted. Joining him in the show were his fellow former “PBB” housemates Kiara Takahashi, Shawntel Cruz, Jem Macatuno, Lie Reposposa, and Gino Roque IV.

Kiara, Shawntel, Jem, and Lie wrote and sang the official soundtrack of “PBB Connect” titled “Connected Na Tayo.” The lyric video for the song is now up on Facebook and YouTube.

Kiara shared her experience working on the song during the pandemic. “Isang karangalan po talaga na makapagsulat or makagawa (ng song for PBB). Even just singing the theme song of PBB is a great opportunity na for us, for me. Kahit magkakalayo-layo kami, si Shawntel that time nasa Baguio, si Jem sa Pampanga, magkasama kami ni Lie, pero connected pa rin talaga kami doon sa song,” she shared.

Stay tuned for its kick-off this Sunday (December 6) on Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z channel 11, and Kumu.

