Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>Merry Sunday on ‘AOS’

Merry Sunday on ‘AOS’

People's Journal11

IT’S a Merry Sunday on this week’s episode of “All-Out Sundays”. Get into a jolly mood with the AyOS Barkada – Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Mark Bautista, Gabbi Garcia, Christian Bautista, Garrett Bolden, Jeremiah Tiangco, Ken Chan, Thea Astley, Kyline Alcantara, Lexi Gonzales, Shayne Sava and Alden Richards. They will also be joined by special guests Kate Valdez, Ysabel Ortega and singer Janine Tenoso.

The Alden Richards fandom is set to celebrate as he marks his 10th anniversary in showbiz. He’s got his crooner hat on, and is also ready to dance off with Tiktokerists DJ Loonyo and Mannex Manhattan plus Eunice and Daphny from the Sexbomb New Gen.

AOS male singers will pay tribute to the late great OPM legend April Boy Regino with their versions of his chart-topping hit songs.

Meanwhile, young divas Golden Cañedo, Rita Daniela, Thea Astley and Julie Anne will be serving their versions of Christmas songs on “Four The Win”.

“All-Out Sundays” airs 12:00 PM Sunday on GMA.

Suggested Articles
Nation

Inday Sara’s Hugpong respects Cayetano-Velasco term-sharing deal

Jester P. Manalastas
THE Hugpong ng Pagbabago joined other political groups in saying the term-sharing agreement between Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque
Mysteries

No wonder I find it difficult to breathe when I wear the blue mask !!!

People's Tonight
October 28, 2020 Is that Mask Giving You Lung Cancer? It’s Criminal to Force Children to Wear Masks all Day
Carlos Dominguez
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez
Business

No need to boost BSP borrowings for now

People's Journal
Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III is discounting the need to take additional borrowings from the Bangko Sentral to boost public
Carnapper
Metro

2 ‘carnapper’ timbog

Jonjon Reyes
ARESTADO ang dalawang hinihinalang carnapper ng motorsiklo na kinilalang sina Daniel Gudalo, 28, at Michael Garcia, 39, pawang nakatira sa