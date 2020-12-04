Merry Sunday on ‘AOS’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S a Merry Sunday on this week’s episode of “All-Out Sundays”. Get into a jolly mood with the AyOS Barkada – Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Mark Bautista, Gabbi Garcia, Christian Bautista, Garrett Bolden, Jeremiah Tiangco, Ken Chan, Thea Astley, Kyline Alcantara, Lexi Gonzales, Shayne Sava and Alden Richards. They will also be joined by special guests Kate Valdez, Ysabel Ortega and singer Janine Tenoso.

The Alden Richards fandom is set to celebrate as he marks his 10th anniversary in showbiz. He’s got his crooner hat on, and is also ready to dance off with Tiktokerists DJ Loonyo and Mannex Manhattan plus Eunice and Daphny from the Sexbomb New Gen.

AOS male singers will pay tribute to the late great OPM legend April Boy Regino with their versions of his chart-topping hit songs.

Meanwhile, young divas Golden Cañedo, Rita Daniela, Thea Astley and Julie Anne will be serving their versions of Christmas songs on “Four The Win”.

“All-Out Sundays” airs 12:00 PM Sunday on GMA.