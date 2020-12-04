Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>‘Meses’ featured in fresh episode of Magpakailanman

‘Meses’ featured in fresh episode of Magpakailanman

Eugene E. Asis28
THE longest running drama anthology, Magpakailanman, hosted by Mel Tiangco, presents a fresh episode this Saturday, December 5, 2020.

‘Viral Beki Vlogger, The John Michael Villaflor Story’ stars Sef Cadayona, Archie Alemania, Leandro Baldemor, Brent Valdez and Marithez Samson.

John Michael, who’s popularly known as Meses to his viewers on Youtube, is a former OFW who turns to serious comedy vlogging when he came home for good. Funny in his comedy skits where he plays multiple characters, with his thick Quezon (particularly Infanta, Gen. Nakar and Real) accent, he’s not only a hit in his home province but also abroad to Filipinos longing for local flavors.

Magpakailanman airs after The Clash.

Publication Source :    People's Journal
Founding Member: Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) / Entertainment Editor, People's Journal

