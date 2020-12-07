Metro hunts first-ever Metro Man Cover on Kumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE time has come for top gentlemen streamers and personalities to flaunt their distinct charisma and show off their appeal as the premier fashion and lifestyle website Metro.Style is eyeing to discover its first-ever Metro Man cover star via the Pinoy community platform Kumu.

Aside from being hailed as the Metro Man cover star, the winner will also enjoy exciting perks that will surely cap off his 2020 with a bang.

To enter, male Kumuzens need to race in earning the most “Metro Man Cover” or “Metro Man Shoot” virtual gifts from their viewers while livestreaming on Kumu until 11:59pm of December 12 (Friday).

The person who will emerge as the Metro Man cover star will be groomed, styled, and photographed by the Metro team in a special cover shoot and receive an exclusive grooming and style gift set worth P25,000. On top of this, he will also be interviewed on “Metro Chats” and featured in a Metro.Style cover story article.

The 2nd and 3rd placers will also appear in an episode of “Metro Chats” on Kumu, experience a virtual photoshoot with the Metro team, and have features on Metro.Style. Those who will come in at 4th to 10th places will be featured in a Metro.style listicle and receive a special portrait treatment from the Metro team.

The newest campaign of Metro.Style follows its previous search for the Metro cover girl launched on Kumu last October, where Monique de los Santos was eventually hailed as the winner. She will have a ‘live photoshoot’ streamed on Kumu on December 11, with the digital cover released this month as well.

Take a shot at being the first Metro Man cover star by collecting the “Metro Man Cover” or the “Metro Man Shoot” virtual gifts on Kumu. Check out the leaderboard of the campaign and follow the FYE Channel (fyechannel) on Kumu to watch Metro programs via livestream. For updates, follow ABS-CBN PR on Facebook (www.facebook.com/abscbnpr), Twitter and Instagram (@abscbnpr) or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.