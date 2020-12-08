Mikee, Kelvin given biggest break via a ‘sumptuous’ show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAPUSO young stars Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda are given the biggest break in their careers playing the lead roles in GMA News TV’s new show, “The Lost Recipe”. They have already completed their lock in taping for the fantasy-romance series where they play young culinary experts, supported by real chef Anton Amoncio.

The big cast of mostly young actors includes Thea Tolentino, Paul Salas, Phytos Ramirez, Faye Lorenzo and Starstruck discovery Crystal Paras, plus Chef Jose Sarasola and Gabby Eigenmann. All the young cast members have to undergo culinary training before taping started. When you watch the show, you will also learn how to prepare the various sumptuous dishes that they will feature and cook in the course of each delicious episode.

“We’re happy and grateful to be chosen to play the leads in this unique TV series that also aims to feature the various important places in the city of Manila,” says Mikee who was last seen in the primetime drama “The Gift” with Alden Richards. “There are many scenes showing various attractions and filmed in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila or DTCAM, the Intramuros Administration and Manila City Personnel, like Jones Bridge, the Walled City, Gota de Leche, Kartilya ng Katipunan and other places of interest.”

As for Kelvin who’s best known for the Netflix movie “Dead Kids,” “The Lost Recipe” is his first lead role and some detractors say he has no K yet (as in karapatan) to be launched to stardom. What can he say about this?

“That’s their opinion po and I will respect that,” he says. “But I will not be discouraged by it and I’ll just consider it as a challenge para lalo kong pagbutihin ang trabaho ko sa araw-araw, bawat oras, bawat minuto. Hindi ko na lang masyadong pinapansin ang negative comments kasi maaapektuhan lang ako. I will just do my best and I will forever be thankful to GMA for giving me this chance to show my talent.”

DTCAM Officer in charge Charlie Dungo is very happy with their collaboration with GMA Network. “Maganda ang hangarin ng programa para sa amin kaya kami nakipag-kolaborasyon sa kanila. Nagpapasalamat kami sa GMA News TV sa pagpili sa Lungsod ng Maynila bilang sentro ng lokasyon ng kanilang programa. Malaki ang maitutulong nito sa amin bilang Departamento na nangangalaga sa turismo at kasayasayan ng lungsod,” he says.

