New ‘MMK’ episodes return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“MMK,” the longest-running drama anthology in the country, returns to feature new stories of hope and triumph over life’s greatest crises, featuring Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde, Angel Aquino, Jane de Leon, and Joshua Garcia.

“MMK”’s first new episode is a two-part special directed by Dado Lumibao, featuring the story of Dr. El Bactol (Arjo), an emergency room doctor who helped treated COVID-19 patients, but eventually succumbed to it. Catch Arjo alongside his mother Sylvia and rising actress Jane de Leon. The second part airs on Saturday (November 28 and December 5).

Kapamilya teen heartthrob, Joshua, on the other hand, headlines a father-and-son feature with veteran actor, Nonie Buencamino on December 12. Directed by Nuel Naval, the episode talks about the life of the fisherman Layot (Nonie) and his son Maro (Joshua), who have different aspirations in life but will try to pursue them with the help of one another.

Angel Aquino portrays OFW Vagelyn Tumbaga-Pacio in the inspiring story of a single mother who became the most successful Filipina HR Director of a famous hotel in Dubai. Watch how she rose above the many dire personal struggles that came along her way this January.

Watch more inspiring new stories from “MMK” every Saturday, 8:45 PM on A2Z on free TV and digital TV boxes like TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan, and Pampanga.