Nora visible on small and big screen

NORA Aunor fans who want to see her again on screen are excited that they will soon see her both on the small and the big screens. Her afternoon drama, “Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit” will soon come back on the air with fresh new episodes that they have taped in San Mateo.

“Hindi nyo dapat palampasin ang pagbabalik ng ‘Bilangin ang Bituin’ sa ere dahil halos bawat episode ngayon, may pasabog kaming eksena,” says Ate Guy. “Lahat kami ng buong cast, inspired sa pagharap naming muli sa kamera after matagal kaming mabakante dahil sa pandemya. Maski ang director naming si Laurice Guillen, inspired sa pagdidirek niya kaya abangan nyo, malapit na kaming umere uli at di kayo magsisisi.”

Ate Guy’s co-stars in “Bilangin ang Bituin” are Mylene Dizon, Kyline Alcantara, Zoren Legaspi, Ina Feleo, Gabby Eigenmann, Isabel Rivas, Yasser Marta, Candy Pangilinan and Divina Valencia as the kind lady who helps Ate Guy to recover from the setbacks in her life in the story.

But aside from “Bilangin”, her movie, “Isa Pang Bahaghari”, is now an official entry in the coming Metro-Manila Filmfest. It’s just too bad that because of the pandemic, you won’t see it in theaters but only via streaming in the official Metro-Manila Filmfest channel, Upstream.

Judging from its trailer, looks like Ate Guy delivers another crackerjack performance in her role as the poor and sick wife abandoned by Phillip Salvador, an OFW, who turns out to have been stranded in some Latin American country. Ate Guy raises their three kids all by herself: Zanjoe Marudo, Joseph Marco and Sanya Lopez.

After so many years, Phillip returns and tries his best to obtain the forgiveness of Ate Guy and their kids. There are many emotion-filled dramatic confrontation scenes you should watch out for. As their director, Joel Lamangan, says: “Si Nora, hindi nagbabago. Habang tumatagal, parang wine, lalong gumagaling, lalong sumasarap.” We are sure that would be music to the ears of diehard Noranians.

Meantime, loyal Ate Guy fans can now also watch her in her own Youtube channel, called Nora Aunor Official. You can see her old photos with various stars she got to work with through the years and also listen to her classic recordings of her well loved songs, like “The Music Played” and “The Song of My Life”.

There’s also a short docu called “The Journey of the Superstar” which chronicles her showbiz story from the time she won in “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 1967, plus selected footage of movies and TV shows she did. She and her fans who help her with the vlog upload new posts about her three times a week so you can now follow her activities regularly. We’ll see each other today at the special preview of “Isa Pang Bahaghari” and we’ll let you know more about our meeting and the movie in our next column!!!!

Almost everybody a vlogger now: The more the merrier?

EVERYBODY who is anybody now has his own vlog or youtube channel. We’re truly surprised to get so many invites from vloggers, even from people we don’t really know, urging us to like their own vlogs or sites or to subscribe in them.

Many stars now have outlets only on Instagram or Facebook or youtube, like KC Concepcion who doesn’t have any TV show or film and yet continues to be talked about since columnists pick up everything she posts on her social media account. Of course, her mom, Sharon Cuneta, also has her own sites.

We think there are now more stars with their own vlogs than those without. The only name stars we know who have not joined the bandwagon are Susan Roces, Vilma Santos and Maricel Soriano, all the rest have their own channels from Kris Aquino and Vice Ganda to Ruffa Gutierrez, Aiko Melendez, Carmina Villaroel and family, Megan Young and Mikael Daez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo, Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto, etc. etc.

The list is endless. But not all of them have millions of followers like Alex Gonzaga and Ivana Alawi, the topnotchers among local vloggers with 10 million subscribers no less. Every vlogger wants to achieve their kind of success as they earn millions from their monetized earnings. Also very successful with his own youtube channel is Raffy Tulfo , since people just love watching warring parties who consult him in his “Isumbong Mo kay Tulfo”.

And even movie writers now have their own youtube channels. Everyone just wants to be visible hosting their own vlog or showbiz talk show. Among those we can recall off hand are Aster Amoyo with her “Tic Talk”, Eugene Asis with “Gene News”, Lolit Solis and Cristy Fermin in “Take It Per Minute”, Ricky Lo with “The Real Ricky Lo”, Jun Lalin with “Anything Goes”, Allan Diones with “TWAD (2nite with Allan Diones)”, Dondon Sermino and Rey Pumaloy with “Abanteliling”, Jojo Panaligan of “Rider Ph.”

And there are those whose show titles we cannot remember: Tessa Mauricio Arriola of “Manila Times”, Janiz Navida of “Bulgar”, Jun Nardo, Ambet Nabus, Rodel Fernando of “Showbiz Pa More”, Rommel Placente, Roldan Castro, Mildred Bacud, Fernan de Guzman, Peter Ledesma, Pete Ampoloquio, etc. etc.

The truth is there is now a glut of stars and reporters having their own vlogs. Is it true that the more, the merrier? Maybe, but we’re not sure. To be honest, we don’t have the time to watch most of them. For someone like us who easily get bored, their biggest competitors are the streaming sites.

There is just much too much to watch on the boob tube these days, even right on your own cellphone. We ourselves have a great time switching from one TV series or movie to another. Once what we’re watching bores us, we transfer to another show. These days, you really have no reason to get bored as there is almost always something to watch for everyone.