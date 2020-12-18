Home>Entertainment>Showbiz>Party with no guilt with All-Out Sundays

CHRISTMAS is fast-approaching, and it’s time to join the holiday countdown with the All Out Sundays barkada. Party with no guilt nor worries as Alden Richards, Julie Anne San Jose, Gabbi Garcia, Rayver Cruz, Miguel Tanfelix, Ken Chan, Christian Bautista, Jeremiah Tiangco, Rita Daniela, Mark Bautista, Kim de Leon, Lexi Gonzales, Shayne Sava, and Glaiza de Castro give you the familiar homey Pinoy Christmas vibe that we all love.

Get a load of amazing and memorable all-out performances, such as Four The Win, featuring the hits of Aegis, sung by Julie Anne, Rita, Golden and Thea Astley.

Christian, Mark and Aicelle will be singing their hearts out together with legendary OPM singer Ella Mae Saison, to give you all the right feels this Sunday.

Fill your day with “kilig” on Sana All, which will feature a love story retold by Shayne, Abdul Rahman and Jamir Zabarte, with a touching performance by Jeremiah, Thea and Garrett. Sana All is hosted by Rita, Ken and Paolo “Pao-love” Contis.

And for your dose of all-out kilig, check out the performance by the OGs Jak Roberto, Derrick Monasterio, Ruru Madrid, Miguel, Ken and Rayver. If you want your gametime fix, check out Pasa Mode which will pit Team Rayver-Kyline versus Ruru and Bianca Umali.

Catch the best Sunday noontime entertainment on December 20, 2020 at 12:00 on GMA’s “All-Out Sundays!”

