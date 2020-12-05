Phillip thinks Jinggoy isn’t a rival in MMFF 2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILLIP Salvador was teary eyed when the lights went on after the press preview of his Metro Manila Filmfest entry, “Isa Pang Bahaghari”. It must be tears of joy as everyone is congratulating him for his fine performance as an errant husband who wants to ask the forgiveness of the family he left behind years ago. Too bad Ate Guy didn’t make it to the preview.

“Tumaas daw ang BP,” says Direk Joel Lamangan. “Sayang nga wala siya rito.”

Phillip hugged Direk Joel. “Thank you,” he says. “I didn’t know magiging ganito kaganda ang movie. I’m so happy sa reaction ng press after the preview.”

He then turns to us and tells us. “And to think, I turned it down noong una. Ayokong gawin ito, e.”

Why not? “Una, naisip ko, hindi ako ready. Ang taba ko, e. And also, I’m so busy helping Sen. Bong Go with his numerous public service activities. Dennis Evangelista, the line producer, was the first to call me, sabi ko ayoko. Then pinakausap niya ako kay Direk Joel who said, just read the script first. Sige na, basahin mo lang.”

He agreed and Joel sent him the script. “After I read it, ang ganda nga. At sina Nora Aunor and Michael de Mesa ang makakasama ko, both great actors, so napapayag din ako. Sabi ko, sige, ayusin natin ang schedule. And now, after I’ve seen it, siguro magsisisi ako kung hindi ko ginawa ito. Siguro, meant for me talaga ang project na ito.”

He enjoyed working with Ate Guy and Michael. “Suportahan talaga kami sa mga eksena namin. Walang sapawan, walang agawan ng eksena. Si Guy, hindi nagbabago. Fourth movie namin ito after ‘Bona’, ‘Nakaw na Pag-ibig’ at ‘Tinik sa Dibdib’ at napakahusay pa rin niya. Si Mike naman has always been a great actor kaya masarap ding katrabaho.”

How about the younger actors in the cast? “First time ko to work with them at taas ang kamay ko, puro magagaling sila as our kids. Si Zanjoe Marudo yung panganay na ginulpi ako nung una kaming magkita dahil sa galit sa’kin. Si Joseph Marco ang sumunod na nakabilanggo dahil sa false charges of rape at tinulungan kong makalaya. And si Sanya Lopez na galit na galit din sa’kin dahil iniwan ko sila. May highlights ako with all of them at kami ni Ate Guy, full support sa kanila. Masaya kami sa set namin sa isang unique coastal town sa Cavite na bilaran ng daing.”

Does this mean he will now be open to do more films? “It depends sa material. I really miss acting with our great actors like Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon, Tirso Cruz III and si Gina Alajar na mas kilala na ngayon as director. Sa younger actors, I want to work with John Lloyd Cruz. Basta maganda ang material at script, I will go for it.”

Does he know his good friend, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, has an entry, “Homecoming”, whose story is similar to his movie? They both play erring dads seeking the forgiveness of their family. “Yes, pumasok din ba ‘yung sa kanila? Maganda ‘yun. Pinapanood niya sa’kin ‘yung rough cut ng movie nila, wala pang music. Pareho silang magaling ni Sylvia Sanchez.”

It’s said they’ll be rivals for the filmfest best actor award. How does he feel about it? “Naku, hindi ko iniisip ‘yan. Ang ipag-pray natin, maging successful sana itong filmfest na hindi sa mga sinehan ipapalabas kundi first time sa streaming. Sana, suportahan pa rin ng viewers kahit naiiba ang platform ng festival ngayon.”

Alden gets excited as digital concert date nears

ALDEN Richards is excited as the date of his 10th anniversary concert, “Alden’s Reality”, nears on Tuesday, December 8. He has prepared a great evening of music and entertainment for all his fans and admirers.

“We’re making sure no stone is left unturned to make it something truly worthwhile for the audience,” he says. “I’m doing all my best to give them an unforgettable show, along with my special guests for the evening.”

But before that, be sure to check out Alden’s “patikim” in this Sunday’s “All Out Sundays” with his AyOS Barkada: Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Mark Bautista, Gabbi Garcia, Christian Bautista, Garrett Bolden, Jeremiah Tiangco, Ken Chan, Thea Astley, Kyline Alcantara, Lexi Gonzales, Shayne Sava joined by special guests Kate Valdez, Ysabel Ortega and singer Janine Tenoso.

Alden will have a special dance face off with Tiktokerists DJ Loonyo and Mannex Manhattan plus Eunice and Daphny from the Sexbomb New Gen. Tune in to “All-Out Sundays” at 12:00 noon on GMA-7.

