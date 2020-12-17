Pops finally talks about rumors with Derek

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POPS Fernandez clarified in the Zoom presscon for her Cignals/Colours talk show, “Exes and Whys with Pops ands Martin”, that the rumors linking her to Derek Ramsay are simply not true.

“I was surprised when suddenly, people were asking me about it, even my friends from abroad,” she says. “Wala akong masabi kasi I really don’t know how it started. Siguro because we have the same manager, Joji Dingcong. But the last time we saw each other, magkasama pa sila ni Andrea (Torres), and his parents and her parents were also there, sa bahay ni Derek. After that, hindi na kami nagkita, we don’t even text each other. So once and for all, hindi po talaga totoo. Dapat siguro, siya na mismo ang mag-guest sa aming show ni Martin para siya na ang mag-explain.”

Martin butts in at this point. “Actually, ako talaga ang cause ng break up,” he jokes. “Naiinggit kasi si Derek sa abs ko.”

How will their new show be different from “Penthouse Live” where her tandem with Martin started? “We’re sure the two shows will be compared,” says Pops. “The big difference is that I was so young then, 14-15 lang ako. Baguhan ako and I felt uncomfortable sa hosting. Tito Fritz Ynfante, our director then, helped us a lot kasi wala pang teleprompters noon, cue cards lang, and we have to learn how to adlib. But now, Martin and I are both very mature and more experienced in our hosting abilities. We also have a wealth of experience we can share with our viewers, so this is very different from ‘Penthouse Live’.”

“Another difference is that Pops is now wearing more hats,” says Martin. “Aside from co-hosting our show, she’s now also working behind the scene as producer of our show and the show of Louie Ocampo and our son, Robin. We’re really much more invested in what we’re doing now and we’re sharing the lessons we’ve learned through the years as hosts and also as friends.”

They’re the best examples of a separated couple who became good friends. How did they achieve this? “It’s a process,” Pops replies. “The foundation is we started with a good friendship. If you have to feel the pain and sadness, go ahead and feel it, but don’t dwell on it, you have to move on. If you keep remembering only the pain and sadness, it would just pull you down, so just go forward. Trust me, it will feel so much better when you do.”

Their son Robin is also in the zoom presscon. And we’re so glad to see that he has shaved off his beard because, honestly, it doesn’t become him. He also lost a lot of weight and looks more fit. Is it difficult to direct his own parents?

“No, they’re not at all hard to direct, also Tito Louie in our own show. We are all just being yourselves. We’re all just having fun.”

“With Martin kasi, it doesn’t feel like work,” adds Pops. “We both know each other so much he can finish my thoughts, he can complete what I’m saying. It’s just very all natural.”

It looks it’s going to be a happy family affair, so don’t miss the pilot episode of Martin and Pops’ show, “Exes and Whys” on Saturday and Louie and Robin’s show, “Louie O Live with Robin Nievera”, on Sunday, both at 9 PM.