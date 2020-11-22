Primetime Todo premieres on TV5

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TV5, through its partnership with Cignal TV, is making a move to dominate primetime evenings and bring an influx of fresh and familiar stars as they launch the newest lineup of teleseryes starting this Monday, November 23. Cignal Entertainment, the film and television production arm of Cignal TV, has commissioned Archangel Media to bring Ate ng Ate Ko & Carpool, Cornerstone Entertainment for Stay-in Love, and Viva Entertainment to bring Bella Bandida and Kagat ng Dilim.

Popular actors Kris Bernal and Isabelle de Leon make their return on screen in the newest weekly primetime series, Ate ng Ate Ko, alongside Jake Cuenca, Tonton Gutierrez, Joem Bascon, Kim Last, and Phil Noble. The show boasts a dramatic yet cryptic narrative of two sisters and also tackles a psychological condition called ‘dissociative fugue’. The pilot episode is set to premiere this November 23 and will air every Monday at 9:30 PM on TV5.

Next on TV5’s slew of fresh primetime teleserye is the romantic comedy, Stay-in Love which follows the journey of a young and charming lady, played by Maris Racal, whose dream is to become a maid. Joining Maris in this light-hearted rom-com are Ruffa Gutierrez, Bobby Andrews, Pooh, Marc David, and breakout artist Kokoy de Santos. Stay-in Love is set to launch this November 24 and will air on TV5 every Tuesday at 9:30 PM.

From the producers of action-packed women starrers “Buy Bust” and “Maria” comes Bella Bandida, an action-drama series loosely based on the classic comic book by National Artist Francisco V. Coching. The series is headlined by Ryza Cenon as Bella Bandida, an idealistic doctor who inherits mystical powers and uses them to fight injustice and avenge a heinous crime inflicted upon her by a gang of ruthless men. Premiering this November 25 on TV5, it will air every Wednesday at 9:30 PM.

Carpool is the newest suspense thriller series which will tackle the lives of four young individuals portrayed by Sarah Carlos, Alex Diaz, Kate Lapuz, and Kenneth Medrano. The mysteries of Carpool further unravel as a former classmate, portrayed by Elora Espano, is suspected to be behind the events that haunt the four passengers. Viewers can catch Carpool on TV5 starting November 26 and will air every Thursday at 9:30 PM.

Kagat ng Dilim, is the 2020 evolution of the horror anthology series in the early 2000s. This time, four of the most talented, young and well-known directors of the genre were enlisted to craft 13 episodes of terrifying tales that have haunted the minds of Filipinos. The stories, created by directors Lawrence Fajardo, Richard Somes, Paul Basinillo and Rae Red, are set to give a new generation of Pinoy horror fans a few more reasons to be afraid of the dark. Headlined by top Viva talents such as Matteo Guidicelli, Cristine Reyes, Maui Taylor & Ella Cruz, the series is launching this November 27 and will air every Friday at 9:30PM.

Ate ng Ate Ko, Stay-in Love, and Carpool will have a next day catch-up airing every 5:30 PM via One Screen on Cignal TV Channel 09 and SatLite Channel 35. Bella Bandida and Kagat ng Dilim will also have its catch-up airings: Bella Bandida starting November 27 airing Fridays at 7:00 PM and Kagat ng Dilim starting November 28, airing Saturdays at 7:00 PM; both via the SARI SARI Channel on Cignal TV Channel 03 and SatLite Channel 30.

What’s more, you can access both One Screen and SARI SARI Channel via the Cignal Play app. Download for FREE for Android and iOS users.